‘Gruesome’ San Francisco Police Shooting Described as ‘Attempt to Execute’ Man

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office Tuesday charged SF police attempted to “execute” an unarmed man in a “gruesome” shooting, and vowed to “fight all the counts as charged” against the victim.

Richard Everett, 54, was taken to San Francisco General Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and other areas of his body and remains there facing charges, explained the PD Office. He will be arraigned Sept. 13 in abstention.

“I was deeply disturbed to learn that SFPD had shot my client, Mr. Everett. Known by his friends as ‘Louisiana,’ Mr. Everett is a longtime resident of the Tenderloin, and a Black man, who has survived a lifetime of trauma. He remains in the hospital due to this act of police brutality and may never be able to use his right hand again,” said Deputy Public Defender Nuha Abusamra, provisionary named to represent Everett.

Everett made the statement after viewing SFPD town hall footage, that the Public Defender’s Office said in a statement was “gruesome.”

The public defenders said in a statement, “When the police closed off the 300 block of Jones Street and surrounded Mr. Everett, they were not in danger. Police spent roughly 15 minutes giving him conflicting commands, both asking him to drop the knife and then telling him he could keep it.”

The PD added, “When Mr. Everett tried to slowly walk away while holding a milk crate in one hand and his duffel bag in the other, police opened fire with both less-lethal and lethal rounds in quick succession. That is not de-escalation. That is an attempt to execute him. Miraculously, Mr. Everett escaped with his life, but he is now the one who is facing criminal charges. We intend to fight all the counts as charged.”