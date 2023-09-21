Joint Statement Regarding the Bomb Threats on September 20, 2023

Dear Davis Community,

Every community deserves to feel and be safe. Our children deserve to go to school without fear of harm, our teachers deserve to rest at home and our fellow community members and public servants deserve to work, learn or read in peace. We are outraged by the extremist threats that continue to terrorize our community. A threat of violence to a child or a neighbor is a threat to us all.

Terrorism and threats of violence have no place in Davis.

These extremists hope to shake our foundation and have us cower in fear. But they clearly don’t know how strong and united we are. Davis Joint Unified School District, the City of Davis and County of Yolo are resolute in our commitment to our community and to the inclusive values that we ALL belong. We continue to, and will always, commit ourselves to creating welcoming, safe and nurturing spaces for our students, families, residents and staff.

At this time, it is imperative that we collectively support those who feel under attack and who care for our students and community while looking after each other.

We are thankful for the quick responses and efforts of the Davis Police Department and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office who went to work right away to clear threats and protect our students, residents and facilities. They will continue their rigorous investigation of these criminal threats and are dutifully committed to the safety and security of our community above all else.

We will stand together – side by side, hands clasped and backs strong.

We are Davis Strong.

QUOTES FROM LOCAL LEADERS

From DJUSD Board of Education President Lea Darrah

Threats of violence have no place anywhere and the ongoing intolerance and hate that is fueling these threats definitely has no place in our community. We will continue to stand firmly united behind our community values of belonging and inclusion.

From Yolo County Supervisor Jim Provenza

These cowardly and hateful threats have no place in our community. We must redouble our efforts to apprehend those responsible. These acts of domestic terrorism should be punished to the full extent of the law.

From Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs

I’m disheartened by yet another egregious threat that puts our educators, parents, students, and greater community in a state of unease and fear. I am grateful for our local law enforcement agencies working collaboratively with federal agencies to keep our community safe, and their active investigation to identify and ultimately hold the source of the threats accountable. The Yolo County Board of Supervisors stands in partnership with the City of Davis and Davis Joint Unified School District to condemn these repeated terrorism threats.

From City of Davis Mayor Will Arnold

These continued terrorist threats directed at our children, teachers and public servants are absolutely unacceptable. We stand strong as a community against this hateful, extremist behavior. Hateful words can have violent consequences and we must hold ourselves accountable for our actions and their repercussions.