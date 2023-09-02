Breaking News
My View: A Line Was Crossed

Breaking News, City of Davis, Civil Rights, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald
Davis, CA – I’m a free speech guy and I firmly believe that it was a mistake for the library to shut down the discussion a few weeks ago.  But that does not even begin to excuse what has happened since.

Someone posted a comment: “The library itself has some responsibility for the threats being made.”

No they don’t.  Whether you believe they made a mistake or not, that in no way justifies what has happened next, which is totally and completely at the hands of those who made the decision to not only make threats to the library but, according to public officials, these were vile and hate filled screeds.

I worry about the impact this will have not only on vulnerable communities but also on our children.

As one letter writer wrote, “The recent bomb threats directly impact me as an openly transgender small business owner in Davis and former resident near the library.”

But it’s not just that.

Each time someone phones in or emails in a threat, the authorities have to take that threat seriously—lest this be the one time it goes from threat to action.

Streets were closed off.  Law enforcement personnel were called in.

That limited responders who then can’t go and respond to a medical emergency or an actual crime that is taking place.

And then you have the fact that there are in fact three schools in close proximity to the library.  So each time a threat comes down, children are having to shelter in place.  On the one hand, this can be traumatizing.  On the other hand, this can be desensitizing.

What happens when there are repeated false alarms?  What happens when bomb threats come in time and time again that turn out to be fake and empty threats?

The story of the boy who cried wolf is a great parable for that reason.  By the third time, the villagers no longer came running, but this time there really was a wolf and it was catastrophic.

That could be a real dangerous situation, if the next time the threat turns out to be real or, heaven forbid, there is an active shooter on one of the campuses.

This is not a joke.  It is not something to make light of.  It is not something to shout quasi-humorous movie lines because we think this is funny.

You can be concerned with free speech and still be sensitive to the impact of that speech on others.  You can be concerned about one group’s right to have their say while still worrying about the impact of hateful speech on vulnerable populations.

In the real world, we don’t have to jump into either/or black and white discourse.

As the director of the Vanguard site, it seemed to me that the discussion was becoming improper, insensitive and insulting to people in this community.  Unfortunately, despite repeated warnings, that message did not seem to get through.  People would not back off.  As a result, we decided to take down the comments that were inappropriate and take a time out for a time.

Unfortunately, the anger and hate is explosive.  Ever since the library incident, the Vanguard has received some pretty hateful emails for just reporting on what happened.  Some of what we received is frankly appalling.

No, it is not only the library that has been on the receiving end of hate messages.

Fortunately a lot of that has come from folks outside of the community, it would appear.

However, there has been a good deal of inappropriate communications from clearly identified people within the community.

Unfortunately the message I tried to convey on Wednesday got a little lost in this heat.

I absolutely believe in the freedom of speech.

In a quote widely attributed to Voltaire, he stated, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

While it is questionable as to whether he said it, the spirit of that quote I try my best to live by.

At the same time, we seem to forget the corollary to freedom—responsibility.  Just because you have the right to say something, doesn’t make it prudent to do so.

So I implore those in this community that are attempting to rile people up to in fact ask a critical question.  Has anything you’ve done made things better for yourself, your family and your community?

And if the answer is no—then perhaps it is time to change tactics.

I feel like a lot of people have lost sight of the fact that, while this is an emotional issue, especially when it involves their kids, the way they have chosen to go about addressing this issue is not likely to make things better.  In fact, it will only serve to polarize and isolate themselves from the community.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

11 thoughts on “My View: A Line Was Crossed”

  1. beth bourne

    Hi David, I appreciate all the reporting you’ve done on the topic of gender identity and culture wars in the last year.
    I would like to hear your suggestions on how I could be more effective in communicating with Davis parents my concerns with Davis public schools promoting gender ideology in K-12th grades.  This includes telling girls they don’t have the right to fair and safe sports, nor should they be able to voice their concerns.

    As you know, I believe this is the biggest social and medical scandal of our times. As a lifelong democrat, I have tried teaming up with various civic groups and community leaders in Davis, but everyone is scared to speak out in public.

     Please share with me your advice.

    1. Richard McCann

       This includes telling girls they don’t have the right to fair and safe sports, nor should they be able to voice their concerns.

      Beth, having talked to a coach who is concerned about the impact of transgender athletes on girls sports, they identified the problem as originating out of the California Interscholastic Federation, not the school district, The CIF has a specific policy that ties the hands of coaches, local administrators and school officials. You’re pursuing the wrong path in trying to change that policy at the district level.

    2. Walter Shwe

      Beth, you have switched sides by aligning yourself with the Moms for Liberty. You are no more a true Democrat than Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. In other words, 0%. Transgender athletes in high school sports are a virtual non-issue given their miniscule numbers. The M4L are using this scare tactic so they can use parents as pawns to advance their ultraconservative authoritarian agenda.

      1. Keith Olsen

         You are no more a true Democrat than Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. In other words,

        Well, being that this Gallup Poll shows that a majority of Democrats say athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their birth gender I would have to say that Beth has a lot of company among fellow Democrats.

        And over the last two years that number has only been going up.  So the trend is not your friend.

        https://news.gallup.com/poll/507023/say-birth-gender-dictate-sports-participation.aspx

         

         

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          Not sure how meaningful that poll is.

          For one thing, the sports participation question leaves out any qualification for hormone treatment which basically renders the question useless.

          For another there is another quirk here… the number of people who say they know a trans person actually fell from 40 to 33 percent.  There is no reason that should have occurred other than sampling issues and that basically tracks with any of the changes we saw from year 1 to year 2.

           

        2. Keith Olsen

           athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their birth gender

          So hormone treatment or not it’s still their birth gender.  So the poll question is totally useful.  I know you don’t like the results and you’re doing here what you always do, try to tear down polls that you don’t agree with.

          For another there is another quirk here… the number of people who say they know a trans person actually fell from 40 to 33 percent.

          Ummm, read it again, “the number of people who say they don’t know a trans person actually fell from 40 to 33 percent.   Just the opposite of what you’re claiming.

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Oops, you’re right. My bad.

            On the other, we can of course debate the effect of the hormone treatment, but that’s in fact a different question from the one they asked. As asked, there is no qualification for the hormone treatment which I think most people would agree would be unfair.

  2. Keith Olsen

    As the director of the Vanguard site, it seemed to me that the discussion was becoming improper, insensitive and insulting to people in this community.  Unfortunately, despite repeated warnings, that message did not seem to get through.  People would not back off.  As a result, we decided to take down the comments that were inappropriate and take a time out for a time.

    In light of what you stated above some people question why you allowed these comments to post to that article?

    Sharla Cheney August 29, 2023 at 11:07 pm
    Beth Bourne is obviously associated with these threats. It was her invited speaker who exacted revenge by attacking our community on national conservative TV, targeting specifically the staff of our popular library.  Beth gleefully posted the multiple news articles from right-wing media outlets that picked up the story, furthering the reach and stirring the pot.  She is the Chair of the Moms for Liberty – Yolo branch.  She is responsible for actions that prompted and unleashed these threats on our community.
    Walter Shwe August 30, 2023 at 5:05 am
    I entirely agree Sharla. Thank you for pointing out that Beth is head of the Yolo County chapter of the Moms for Liberty. I really think they should call themselves the Moms for Bigotry/Racism/Anti-Vaxxers.

     

     

  3. Walter Shwe

    I really think they should call themselves the Moms for Bigotry/Racism/Anti-Vaxxers.

    This is the absolute truth. If they don’t like it, the M4L can either change their ways or disband. The KKK I am sure didn’t appreciate being called out for who they really are either.

    1. Kendra Smith

      The “ways” of the Moms for Liberty (an Orwellian name if there ever was one) include actions that harm *all* children in our community, and not just those that identify as trans or LGBTQ+.

      *All* children were terrorized with the recent bomb threats incited by the M4L’s agitation on various right wing websites and stoking the right wing outrage machine. And don’t forget that recent actions by right wing extremists against LGBTQ+ people include the murder of a mother of 9 for simply flying a Pride flag *at her own place of business*.

      M4L is part of a growing right wing extremist, authoritarian (and could also at this point properly be called neo-fascist in nature with their ties to violent white supremacist/white nationalist groups such as the Proud Boys–as documented in at least one major news article in the Miami Herald).

      Their actions in this community (not even talking about nationally now) include:

      **publicly naming local teachers on social media and claiming (even if implicitly) that having Pride flags up in their classrooms is somehow related to nefarious reasons

      **Attempting to have books banned in the Yolo County Library (at least one M4L outright lied about the content of one particular book they are seeking to have banned by making a claim about it that just wasn’t true)–“concerned parents” monitor what their own children are reading and do not seek to make decisions for other families.

      **Checking out books M4L consider problematic and refusing to return them, thereby depriving the rest of the community their tax-funded right to check materials out from the library (and, yes–this *is* happening right here in Davis; a commenter on a previous article on this topic questioned whether it was happening here, and there is ample documentation that is the case). So, ironically, seeking to censor particular viewpoints, while claiming disingenuously that *their* viewpoints being censored.

      **Mis-shelving books at at least one local bookstore so people cannot readily find them

      **Making vague threats at school board meetings to the effect that “for parents, teachers, librarians, etc.” who are seeking to “indoctrinate” “children” in various “gender ideologies” you are the true “criminals” and “your time is coming” (This at the most recent Woodland School Board meeting and is available streaming on the Woodland Joint Unified School District site–and my words are not direct quotes but this is the gist of what was said. You can watch it for yourself on the site).

      Transgender people are now feeling more and more unsafe in the community, as well as LGBTQ+ folks of all stripes. I have at least one colleague here in Davis (a gay gentleman) who told me is afraid of being out and uncloseted now *in Davis* because of the ramp up of this type of rhetoric.

      Organizations promoting hate (and let’s make no mistake–it *is* hate) like M4L have no place in any decent, diverse, pluralistic community.

      In fact, it is clear not only from their actions locally, but nationally, that one goal for the M4L (along with their compatriots in other extremist right wing organizations right now) is to get rid of the aspects of a decent, diverse, pluralistic society that they don’t like, and make everyone conform to their narrow (usually an evangelical religious-based) authoritarian view.

      Don’t get sidetracked by the “freedom of speech” issue. They are attempting to weaponize this issue by stirring up the right wing outrage machine (i.e. the bomb threats) in an attempt to silence the rest of us. The M4L ultimately pose a long-term and severe threat to our diverse, pluralistic democracy in this country.

      They should be sent packing from this community if they cannot get their points across in a more decent way without depriving others of their rights (examples of which I provide above).

