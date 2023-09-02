My View: A Line Was Crossed

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – I’m a free speech guy and I firmly believe that it was a mistake for the library to shut down the discussion a few weeks ago. But that does not even begin to excuse what has happened since.

Someone posted a comment: “The library itself has some responsibility for the threats being made.”

No they don’t. Whether you believe they made a mistake or not, that in no way justifies what has happened next, which is totally and completely at the hands of those who made the decision to not only make threats to the library but, according to public officials, these were vile and hate filled screeds.

I worry about the impact this will have not only on vulnerable communities but also on our children.

As one letter writer wrote, “The recent bomb threats directly impact me as an openly transgender small business owner in Davis and former resident near the library.”

But it’s not just that.

Each time someone phones in or emails in a threat, the authorities have to take that threat seriously—lest this be the one time it goes from threat to action.

Streets were closed off. Law enforcement personnel were called in.

That limited responders who then can’t go and respond to a medical emergency or an actual crime that is taking place.

And then you have the fact that there are in fact three schools in close proximity to the library. So each time a threat comes down, children are having to shelter in place. On the one hand, this can be traumatizing. On the other hand, this can be desensitizing.

What happens when there are repeated false alarms? What happens when bomb threats come in time and time again that turn out to be fake and empty threats?

The story of the boy who cried wolf is a great parable for that reason. By the third time, the villagers no longer came running, but this time there really was a wolf and it was catastrophic.

That could be a real dangerous situation, if the next time the threat turns out to be real or, heaven forbid, there is an active shooter on one of the campuses.

This is not a joke. It is not something to make light of. It is not something to shout quasi-humorous movie lines because we think this is funny.

You can be concerned with free speech and still be sensitive to the impact of that speech on others. You can be concerned about one group’s right to have their say while still worrying about the impact of hateful speech on vulnerable populations.

In the real world, we don’t have to jump into either/or black and white discourse.

As the director of the Vanguard site, it seemed to me that the discussion was becoming improper, insensitive and insulting to people in this community. Unfortunately, despite repeated warnings, that message did not seem to get through. People would not back off. As a result, we decided to take down the comments that were inappropriate and take a time out for a time.

Unfortunately, the anger and hate is explosive. Ever since the library incident, the Vanguard has received some pretty hateful emails for just reporting on what happened. Some of what we received is frankly appalling.

No, it is not only the library that has been on the receiving end of hate messages.

Fortunately a lot of that has come from folks outside of the community, it would appear.

However, there has been a good deal of inappropriate communications from clearly identified people within the community.

Unfortunately the message I tried to convey on Wednesday got a little lost in this heat.

I absolutely believe in the freedom of speech.

In a quote widely attributed to Voltaire, he stated, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

While it is questionable as to whether he said it, the spirit of that quote I try my best to live by.

At the same time, we seem to forget the corollary to freedom—responsibility. Just because you have the right to say something, doesn’t make it prudent to do so.

So I implore those in this community that are attempting to rile people up to in fact ask a critical question. Has anything you’ve done made things better for yourself, your family and your community?

And if the answer is no—then perhaps it is time to change tactics.

I feel like a lot of people have lost sight of the fact that, while this is an emotional issue, especially when it involves their kids, the way they have chosen to go about addressing this issue is not likely to make things better. In fact, it will only serve to polarize and isolate themselves from the community.