My View: Building Housing Near Jobs Is Imperative for the Climate Crisis

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

My column yesterday raised a relatively simple concept—the notion that if we are going to take climate change seriously, we need to find ways to put housing closer to jobs.

The data is perfectly clear, as the UCLA Transportation Blog put it in April of this year: “Mile-for-mile, personal vehicles emit a lot of harmful pollutants into the air we breathe. The California Air Resources Board reports the transportation sector (including commuting) is the single largest source of carbon emissions contributing to climate change in the state.”

It therefore stands to reason that our efforts to address climate change will fall flat unless we change land use.

The blog notes, “Walking is the best option, with a carbon footprint of zero! As two-wheels go, research from the University of Oxford shows choosing a bike over a car just once a day can reduce the average person’s transportation-related emissions by 67%.”

What is not noted of course is that if you live 40 miles from where you work, walking and biking are not normally going to be transportation options. Certainly I support a public transportation system to replace single-passenger cars, but the most efficient and effective way to resolve this is by putting housing near transit and especially near jobs.

But yesterday’s column got some push back.

One commenter elsewhere noted, “There is no ‘right’ to ‘affordable housing.’ They added, “People should not expect to live where they can’t afford to leave (sic).” Finally, “If the government is going to ‘enable’ everyone to live everywhere, there’s no private property.”

The commenter is correct, there is no “right” to affordable housing. I never argued there was. I don’t favor getting rid of private property. And frankly this notion that people should expect to live anywhere they want is a red herring.

It’s not what I’m arguing and not even what I’m talking about.

At no point am I arguing for getting rid of private property or centrally planned housing as the commenter alludes to.

Instead, I am arguing that our current system isn’t working well in part because of local government interference making it too difficult and expensive to build housing that people can afford near where they work.

There are consequences for that.

One of the obvious problems of a lack of affordable housing is that California leads the nation in homeless populations. That means that our housing policy is driving people to the streets which is increasing our costs for crime prevention, substance use disorder, mental illness. The state is having to spend billions of collars on the backend when it would be far more cost effective to address it on the front end with stable, permanent supportive housing.

Second, even for people who are not housing insecure, this system is problematic because it forces people to live far away from where they work.

There are lots of disadvantages to long commutes—your day is taken up increasingly with not only working but also driving or commuting to work.

And as I pointed out yesterday and a little today, there is the impact on climate change which is clearly going to be one of the biggest global problems of the 21st century.

What we need is a better jobs to housing mix where we have housing near jobs that is affordable to people in that given industry.

People will argue that you can never get a one-to-one ratio. That’s correct. There will always be some people who have to commute to work and some who choose to do so. That’s not what we are talking about fixing.

Imagine, however, that we could reduce the number of people who have to commute by single occupancy vehicle by 30 percent or even 50 percent? What would just that kind of change mean for GHG and VMT? That’s what we are talking about.

Not talking about a right to live in any particular place, but rather talking about the need to in general put housing nearer to jobs to reduce commutes.

Part of what I argued yesterday is that the environmental movement has not until recently taken this issue seriously.

As Tim Keller pointed out in his comment, I think this is an unintended consequence of land use policies put forward by people who oppose growth and changes to their existing neighborhoods.

As Keller pointed out, “I think those people DO genuinely believe in sustainability, and in that belief, I think there is opportunity for real progress on these issues.”

I fully agree with that point. I think there is an opportunity for people who have honest disagreements of opinion to become educated on this particular issue and re-think it.

He added, “As I have said here multiple times… I don’t think that most of the people who oppose Measure J projects are strictly ‘against growth,’ I think they are against ‘bad forms of growth,’ (ie: SPRAWL…) and on that point, many of us ‘yimby’s’ would agree!!!

“The problem is that most of the measure J projects that we get (including the ones currently on the radar) ARE in fact, sprawling in design, and thus, opposition to them is not surprising, or un-earned.”

I think here is where I start disagreeing… a bit… with Tim. One of the problems that we start getting into is, hey, I’m not against housing, I’m against sprawl.

Now for some people, obviously, sprawl is any housing on the periphery, which isn’t particularly helpful.

On other hand, I think some people more realistically see sprawl as housing that contributes to creating unaffordable homes that eat up open space and agricultural land and do not help to solve the housing crisis.

The danger I see is again… the perfect is the enemy of the good. We try to micromanage these projects to the point where they can’t be built.

We need to find the sweet spot here where we build reasonable housing projects that can address our most acute housing needs without making the requirements so stringent and onerous that no one can build them.

As I looked at what is proposed here in Davis, I think the totality of the proposals do a fairly good job of adding both affordable and missing middle housing. Perfect? No. Better than the status quo? Yes.

Can we discuss and tweak the proposals? Of course.