State Lawmakers, Rappers Join Together Friday for ‘Hip Hop and Civil Rights’ Event in Sacramento

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – California state lawmakers from Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area will join rappers here Friday for the 2nd Annual “Hip Hop and Civil Rights” event at the Guild Theater in Sacramento from 6-9 p.m. to honor 50 years of Hip Hop.

Music artists, and the mother of a slain Sacramento DJ will participate in the event, hosted by Organized Voices, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) NorCal, and All Of Us Or None.

Sponsors said those attending include Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose), Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson of the Grammy award winning rap group, “Bone Thugs N Harmony,” Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), and local artists, Mahtie Bush, Raiin Ali, Meir Rich, and Vip Vicious.

Anita Razo, mother of slain Sacramento DJ – DJ Gio- will also attend.



“On the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop this year, we are celebrating the birth of hip hop within the civil rights movement. The event was created to address gun and gang violence through youth mentorship, and musicians and lawmakers are stepping up to raise awareness on the need for positive music, arts, and mentors to guide our youth community from turning to guns and gangs to resolve problems,” according event organizers.

In a statement, they added, “This year, we are honoring DJs and artists for their work in hip hop, and DJ Gio (of Sacramento) who was gunned down last year in front of his home after performing a show.”

“Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony is speaking on the need for music schools to encourage young musicians to make positive music and not glamorize gang and violent lifestyles, according to organizer Liz Kim, noting state legislators are “attending to speak on the need for community effort through positive music and mentorship to resolve community issues such as gang violence.”

Kim said Oakland comedian Tristan Funny with MC the event, which honors regional DJs for their contribution to the civil rights movement through their artistry – and there will be a tribute DJ scratching showcase by DJ Fooders and DJ Visual Kodak of Twelves Wax and DJ Saurus of 45 Sessions.

Performers include Rich, a 16-year old youth rapper, female performer Raiin, Sacramento based hip hop rappers Mahtie Bush and Tip Vicious.

Rich, who said his brother was shot in the back by police, according to event’s sponsors, said his Hip Hop is used to “uplift,” and wants to turn it into something “positive.”

Ali said the music “gave me perspective into a world a new to be true, I knew there was a greater love, what I heard in hip hop,” adding Hip Hop allows here to “break free,” and the music is “real, sacred art, least uncontaminated art.” She said, it “allows us to tell our story…everyone effected by gun violence (but) it’s not normal (being) shot by people, police.”

Artist Bush said, “Hip hop has saved a lot of people. This event will help us to understand each other a little better (and) if not solve a problem, come to resolution on different issues in our community.”