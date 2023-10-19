City Looks to Rezone in Effort to Get Version 3 Housing Element Approved

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city of Davis has twice failed to get its Housing Element approved by HCD. In September, the city received another “Notice of Violation” from HCD noting that the city’s most recent draft which was submitted way back on February 2, 2023, “does not comply with requirements under State Housing Element Law.”

On April 3, 2023, HCD issued a third findings letter to the City noting “revisions were still necessary for the housing element to be compliant with State Housing Element Law.”

One of the requirements for the city was to rezone sufficient land to meet their allotment under RHNA (Regional Housing Needs Allocation) of nearly 2100 total units and over 900 affordable units.

In a notice from the city on Wednesday, Eric Lee, Senior Planner noted, “The City of Davis has been working on additional changes to the City’s 2021-2029 Housing Element Update in response to comments from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.”

Critically, the city “is processing a rezone of a number of sites within the city to redesignate them for housing sites. The identification of sites and a rezone is called for in the Housing Element Update and is necessary in order to meet the city’s state mandated housing allocation.”

In accordance with this, the city sent out a notice of the City’s intent to adopt a negative declaration related to the environmental analysis for this project with a 20-day public comment period.

A Planning Commission hearing is scheduled for November 8.

The city, in the notice, states, “The proposed project does not include any actual physical development of housing identified in the Housing Element.”

However, “the City proposes to revise its site inventory to identify additional sites to accommodate the (revised) shortfall of 496 lower income housing units, as discussed in the Housing Element.”

The City also proposes to “rezone 16 sites and has identified a 753-unit capacity that exceeds the 496 dwelling unit shortfall requirement.”

The 16 sites would be zoned to a high density residential or mixed use, with a required 20 units per acre in order to meet density requirements.

In addition, the city said that “the City of Davis has prepared an Initial Study for the project and intends to adopt a Negative Declaration as part of the subsequent City Council public hearing to be scheduled.”