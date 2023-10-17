Commentary: Davis Is Not in a Bubble on the LGBTQ+ Fight

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis has been dealing this year with a small but vocal group of parents and community members pushing back on trans-policies, primarily in the school district. But while Davis’ fight has a unique character, the same or at least similar battles are going on across the state.

In a lengthy piece on Sunday, the LA Times noted, “Conservatives bring anti-queer fight to California schools.”

“We believe that there is a radical indoctrination system that has seeped from academia and now into K through 12,” said one father in San Diego County who the Times says “is now a regular face on the front line of right-wing activists barnstorming through school districts across Southern California to demand they backtrack on LGBTQ+-inclusive policies and begin forcing teachers and administrators to out queer kids to their parents.”

Writes the Times, “They have tapped into a vein of concern among parents — even some liberal ones — who are struggling with the fact that students experiment with gender identity at school, that some will pursue gender-affirming medical care, and that state law places limits on how gender identity can be shared with parents.”

Moreover, they have “exacerbated concerns using a decades-old playbook of casting queer people as ‘groomers’ and an amalgam of misinformation about what’s actually happening in California schools, including baseless claims that teachers are ‘indoctrinating’ students into being queer.”

Sound familiar? These are the core issues that we are hearing time and time again.

Parental rights have become a watch word.

There are those who “worry about children receiving irreversible gender-related medical care they will later regret” as well as those wanting to “require schools to notify the parents of any child who asks to change their name, pronouns or gender presentation.”

The Times calls this “the latest school-related wedge issue of the political right, which has previously focused on COVID-19 precautions and critical race theory.”

And it’s an effort that’s drawing national attention.

Unlike other issues however, this one seems to have found a home in Davis. Perhaps it was the small group of parents who kept the issue alive. Perhaps they got a boost from a mistake by the library to shut down the event—which took a volatile situation and caused it to explode with bomb threats, the threat of potential criminal prosecution (which the DA has for the time being turned down), and a possible restraining order against the leader of Moms for Liberty.

The Times notes, “In the process, they have turned normally bureaucratic school board meetings into chaotic flashpoints in the modern American culture wars, with rowdy protests and scattered fights breaking out in places such as Glendale and North Hollywood.”

The Times reports that they “aren’t acting alone.”

They note—perhaps a little too buried in the middle of the article, “Backing them are conservative strategists, think tanks and institutions at the state and national level that have deep pockets, core beliefs that run counter to LGBTQ+ rights and (have) vested interests in energizing Republicans and raising doubts about the effectiveness of public education in the nation’s most populous liberal state.”

Those groups include the California Policy Center, Moms for Liberty, the Leadership Institute, Turning Point USA and evangelical megachurches.

We saw Turning Point USA speak on campus earlier this year, and now we are seeing Moms for Liberty.

The Times notes that these activists “are good at attracting attention,” but they “are also just bit players in a much larger conservative advance into California’s public schools. That’s one of the only arenas in which conservatives can affect policy, given Democrats’ supermajority in the state Legislature.”

The effort has seen some success—though not in Davis.

The Times reported, “At least seven California districts have passed parental notification policies requiring administrators to notify the parents of gender-nonconforming students.”

They have “challenged LGBTQ+-inclusive curriculum mandates and tried to strip schools of Pride flags and queer-related books.”

The Times noted the incident with Tony Thurmond, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction who is running for Governor. He “was escorted out of a Chino Valley Unified School District meeting while arguing against a proposed notification policy there.”

The Times reporterd, “The board, whose conservative members have the backing of local evangelicals, passed the measure and notified the parents of more than a dozen students. The state sued to stop such notifications, saying they violate students’ privacy rights, and a judge ordered that they stop while the litigation plays out.”

The efforts locally don’t seem to be nearly as effective. Last week, there was a huge public showing for support with over 40 elected officials in Yolo County signing onto a letter from the Davis Phoenix Coalition. That list included every elected official residing or representing the city of Davis (except Senator Bill Dodd).

But, even without policy changes, we have seen the tactics create disruptions, fear, and anxiety in the community.

The key question is whether this effort will lead to long term changes in California, or simply cement existing dividing lines.