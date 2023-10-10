Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: Moms for Liberty Have Failed Politics 101

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Civil Rights
(12) Comments
500 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The Davis School Board held a special meeting on Saturday evening.  The local head of Moms for Liberty put out a call to the media and elsewhere that a group of parents will be available to “share our concerns about gender identity ideology being taught in Davis public schools.”

Someone sent me two photos from the scene on Saturday.  One of them was the Moms for Liberty Group—all four of them.  The other was a photo of several dozen counter-protestors.

As a longtime observer of politics and especially mass mobilization, those photos struck me because, after all this time, they demonstrate that that the group really has not expanded beyond its original core group of people.

On Monday, I received a copy of the letter, “Yolo County Is for Everyone.”  (The Vanguard has published it here).   The letter is signed by 40 elected officials across the county including every single currently elected official in the city of Davis and 17 former electeds, most of them from Davis, but also a few current candidates like Christopher Cabaldon and Sheila Allen.

In total over 800 elected officials, organizations and community members have signed on.

This is a massive show of unity, strength and, yes, force.  Moms for Liberty have not succeeded in gaining any policy initiatives, they have succeeded in uniting the community against them without they themselves building any sort of coalition in order to produce any sort of mass action.

There was a single sliver of a moment when the library was shut down where Moms for Liberty might have been able to open up a space for dialogue.  But that was largely dissipated by the repeated bomb threats which disrupted the lives of the community, our children, the teachers, the school district, and first responders.

Unlike other parts of the country, Davis, in the middle of deep blue California, was always going to be uphill battle for Moms for Liberty.  After all, Davis is a community where Trump could not break 15 percent of the vote in the last election.  It is a community where even more conservative people tend to be socially progressive and tolerant.

And while it is true that the left’s commitment to trans-rights lags behind its commitment to other issues of equity, aligning oneself with the far right as local residents have by embracing Moms for Liberty, was never going to go well.

At this point, there is no reasonable path to victory—whatever victory ever actually looked like.

There may be a sympathetic school board member up in Woodland, but in Davis, the entire elected community has turned its back and largely turned the page.

The complaints raised about practices of the local school district for the most part will fall on deaf ears as they are following the dictates of state law.

This is not red California, where the district will attempt to circumvent the state law and fight the Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction.  Instead, this is a community that is far more likely to stand behind the LGBTQ students—many of whom have been traumatized by this entire experience.

As I noted a few weeks ago—if you are truly worried about the health and safety of children, subjecting them to multiple bomb threats is hardly the way to go.

The political system has now been effectively cut off as an avenue to remedy the claims and supposed grievances of Moms for Liberty.  Sure, they can run for school board or city council—but chances are in the current environment they will be buried by an overwhelming community sentiment that runs counter to the organization.

There is of course the court system, but there they run into two massive hurdles.  First, state laws have been passed to protect LGBTQ students and instruction, as well as access to health and medical care.

The state courts are compelled to follow state law and, over the last two administrations, the courts are increasingly stacked with the appointees of Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom.

Further, even the federal courts, which have questionable jurisdiction, are not a likely remedy unless they somehow get to the US Supreme Court—which quite simply they will not.

In short, there is no legal path to any sort of victory in Davis for Moms for Liberty.  And while groups like this remain a threat in other parts of the state and certainly in red parts of the country, what we have seen over the last six weeks has sealed their fate locally.

The only question now is whether they will fade into the background or attempt to become increasingly shrill to keep themselves in the news.

My suggestion to the rest of the community is, once the event is held tonight, simply stop responding, stop engaging.  There is only so much four people can do in the face of overwhelming community sentiment.

It’s basically game over—they have been checkmated.  Will they recognize it and at least afford the community a little grace?

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

12 thoughts on “Commentary: Moms for Liberty Have Failed Politics 101”

  1. Walter Shwe

    The authoritarian radical and dangerous extremist Republican forces behind the vile Moms for Liberty will continue to terrorize Davis, but Davis residents must rise above their violent threats. Outsiders that support this authoritarian right wing group should not be afforded any credence since they don’t reside in Davis. Their only aim is to disrupt the inclusive fabric of our community utilizing violence and fear as their weapons of choice. Davis is just one part of the M4L’s grand plan to take over and subjugate the entire United States in to their own ultraconservative regime where transgender care for all ages and same sex marriage are expressly outlawed. This is their vision of America and it must be halted dead in its tracks.

  2. rbulman

    Yes, Moms for Liberty has failed in an epic fashion. It’s not only because they failed to understand the local political environment. They have also failed because their entire political project is based on faulty assumptions, which will ultimately lead to their defeat more broadly. To accept the Moms for Liberty worldview and policy recommendations you need to assume:

    1. That there is no such thing as an authentic transgender person.

    2. That some nefarious thing called “gender ideology” exists.

    3. That transgender identities are the result of indoctrination by public educators and medical professionals.

    4. That somehow parents have lost their right to raise their children.

    And that doesn’t even touch the equally thin ground of their position on race and ethnicity in the schools.

     

  3. Walter Shwe

    In response to a conservative comment elsewhere, I insist that Attorney General Bonta thoroughly investigate the Moms for Liberty and Libs for TikTok regarding the roles they played in terroristic threats of violence and other violations of state law such as the systematic banning of books. If warranted, criminal indictments should be sought.

  4. beth bourne

    Hi all, I appreciate this amusing commentary by David.

    Do you think it’s possible the silent majority in this town is supporting me and the other 4 parents who were brave enough to speak up at our last school board meeting?

    This piece and the other ridiculous comments are evidence as to why it’s not safe to publicly speak out in Davis against the sterilization and mutilation of healthy kids. The most vulnerable kids to transgenderism are the autistic kids, the LGB kids, and the quirky, creative and empathetic girls and boys.

    Go on to my public facebook page and see the woke mob in Davis that is personally attacking anyone speaking out on gender ideology – calling for our employers to have us fired, boycotting locals businesses, trying to have us socially ostracized from our groups.

    https://www.facebook.com/beth.bourne1

    Why would you ever attack someone who is asking questions and concerned about children being harmed? Why do you think Norway, Finland, Sweden, France, the UK, Denmark, and other progressive European countries are no longer medically transitioning minors?

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “Do you think it’s possible the silent majority in this town is supporting me and the other 4 parents who were brave enough to speak up at our last school board meeting?”

      I think it’s unlikely and I don’t see any evidence to support it.

  5. beth bourne

    David,

    I’m curious about your thoughts on women no longer having sex-protected jails and prisons in California. Do you think it’s wrong that women, usually from low-income/minority groups, are being raped?

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Earlier this year we had a point/ counterpoint from incarcerated people on the issue trans in prison. We have a transwoman on our incarcerated press board – there’s an interesting debate there, that’s for sure.

      Here’s an example: https://www.davisvanguard.org/2023/05/vanguard-incarcerated-press-in-spite-of-a-bear-suit/

      https://www.davisvanguard.org/2023/01/commentary-incarcerated-california-women-are-asked-how-they-survived-prison/

      https://www.davisvanguard.org/2023/05/vanguard-incarcerated-press-critical-accountability-self-censorship-and-the-role-of-critique-in-incarcerated-writing/

      1. Keith Olsen

        But David, that doesn’t answer Beth’s questions.  What are your thoughts on women no longer having sex-protected jails and prisons in California? Do you think it’s wrong that women, usually from low-income/minority groups, are being raped?

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Do you want to understand my thinking? I posted three articles, summarize each of them.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for