Commentary: We Have a Workable ‘Rubric’ – Now We Need to Be Able to Use It

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On Monday, the subcommittee of Bapu Vaitla and Mayor Will Arnold came back with an update to the Long-Range Growth “Davis Development Rubric.” That updated version of the “rubric” was passed unanimously by council on Tuesday.

Let’s be clear on this point—the new effort marked a vast improvement over what was presented over the summer.

These changes really do make the rubric easier to understand, quicker to complete and probably a much more useful tool than what had previously been formulated.

The changes shift to five categories with no single composite score, but rather scores for each category: housing, climate/environmental justice, circulation, conservation and land use.

In addition, they argue that this creates a foundation for a General Plan update, with the “rubric as one tool among many—including CAAP, Downtown Plan, Housing Element, and others—to help evaluate projects in the interim until General Plan is completed.”

In so doing, the council has taken this from probably a clear negative to at best neutral—with the caveat, again, that it is going to depend on what the council does next.

But let’s not kid ourselves—this is a tool that really doesn’t advance the ball much or even at all.

This goes back to the critical points I raised back on Monday—the real issue is Measure J. Without tweaks to Measure J, we are really stuck in the same place we have been all along—unable to move projects forward even if they adhere to the goals laid out in the rubric.

As I wrote on Monday, the reality is that the structure of Measure J is such that it will make it difficult to plan because (a) much of the housing we are going to need in the next ten years is going to require a Measure J vote, and (b) the principles of good planning are not necessarily what will get the votes at the ballot box to approve a project—if anything can get approved at all.

As such, while I greatly appreciate the improvements made to this document, without a commitment to address the structural shortcomings of Measure J, this still is tantamount to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Sorry but I still believe that Measure J is broken.

As I pointed out on Monday:

The city has only produced 700 units of single-family homes over the last two decades. While it true that the housing market collapsed in 2008, that only accounts for at most five years. Since 2013, when clearly there was demand for more housing, the city has still been unable to produce significant numbers of single-family homes and most of the ones generated were at the Cannery, which was the last large parcel in town not requiring a Measure J vote. It was a hotly contested 3-2 vote and likely would not have passed a Measure J had it been required to. The voters have passed only two projects for Measure J. Neither project was a single-family housing project. Neither project had realistic traffic concerns. Every project that has generated concerns about traffic has been voted down—including Nishi in 2016 and DISC in 2020 and 2022—despite the community being aware of the housing crisis. The city has not been able to get its current Housing Element approved. One of the reasons is insufficient zoned properties for affordable housing. If the next RHNA numbers are similar to the current cycle, the city will need to find around 2100 total units of housing of which 866 must be affordable housing units. The only way the city can get to those numbers will be via peripheral housing. In order to have housing count, it must be rezoned. In order to rezone housing, it must pass a Measure J vote. The five peripheral projects are currently proposing around 5200 units of total housing and 866 units of affordable housing. If the city and developers can increase the affordable housing allotment to around 1800—again assuming constant RHNA numbers—the five projects could take care of the next two RHNA cycles AFTER the current one. In other words, they could provide for roughly the next 25 years of housing for the city.

In my view, the only way we can do that is to provide some sort of exemption process, either through an urban limit line or a high affordable housing exemption.

Can the “rubric” become a path to do that. I think it can and the simplification of the form clear helps.

The council can now use the rubric as a guide for peripheral projects to bypass a Measure J vote. Of course, that would take a vote of the public and as we have seen every time I have proposed changes, there is pushback and my efforts get labeled an effort to destroy or dilute Measure J.

I have a different view: This is the only way to preserve local control over growth.

If we cannot demonstrate an ability to meet our state required housing needs, then the state or another entity will emerge to challenge Measure J in court and, most likely, it will not survive.

So yeah, fine, we have a “rubric” that is reasonable at this point, but now we need a mechanism to actually use it.