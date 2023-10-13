Breaking News
COURT WATCH: Judge Proceeds with Felony Charges against 19-year-old, Keeps $85K Bail – Blames Another Judge

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Alicia Mayora Olivares

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – After charging a 19-year-old with a felony for allegedly possessing fentanyl for purposes of sale this week, a San Francisco County Superior Court judge maintained he would not lower the $85,000 bail this week at a preliminary hearing.

Even when defense argued the accused could not afford the high bail, and asked to have it reduced to what the accused could afford, Judge Christopher Hite told the defense he could not adjust the bail because another court official had set the bail.

On Sept. 22, SF Police Officer Jared Harris said he was conducting a narcotics surveillance operation on 7th and Market Street, and through the live monitoring of CCTV footage managed by an independent entity, Harris testified he suspected the accused was selling narcotics.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, Officer Harris stated he saw the accused in two interactions, which took 10 minutes. Harris declared he saw the accused holding a plastic bag with a white substance, and claimed he saw the accused taking a scale from his backpack to weigh the substance, and giving the weighed amount to the two individuals.

Upon viewing these interactions, Harris testified he sent out different officers to arrest the accused. Upon his arrest, officers searched the accused and found two bags with the white substance, $49, a digital scale, two cell phones and empty bags. Harris said the substance tested positive for fentanyl.

Judge Hite held a preliminary hearing Tuesday to determine whether the court would bring the charges against the accused, who was present and in custody, represented by Deputy Public Defender Abby Tailor, who argued the possession of the fentanyl was not for sale.

Upon questioning by DPD Tailor, Officer Harris stated he believed the accused was selling because he witnessed a transaction where the accused handed over the white substance in return for what he believed was U.S. currency.

After witness testimonies, Judge Hite ruled there was enough evidence to proceed with the case. The accused was charged with a felony for violating health and safety codes for possessing fentanyl.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

