DA’s Office Will Not File Criminal Charges Against Bourne

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The Davis Enterprise reported late on Sunday that the Yolo County DA has declined to pursue criminal charges that might have linked social media posts to a series of bomb threats against the library and local schools.

“Based on the information submitted by the Davis Police Department, there is insufficient evidence to prove any criminal charge beyond reasonable doubt,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Raven told The Enterprise. “If the Davis Police Department receives additional information and submits a supplemental investigative report, we will review the circumstances again,”

He did indicate that could change with additional information.

In September, Chief Darren Pytel forwarded information and social media posts to the DA’s office as potential doxing.

Pytel warned, “Although there is currently no evidence pointing to any involvement between local members and the threats, the correlation between the two cannot be ignored as part of the overall criminal investigations.”

Chief Pytel specifically singled out social media posts that were inflammatory in nature.

He warned of “some of the local social media postings affecting the community that may constitute criminal doxing (threats or harassing communication via communications including social media).”

In the meantime, last week brought the filing of a TRO by DJUSD against Bourne – as reported in the Vanguard

Of particularly concern at that time was her comment on Facebook, “I’ve also included the names of the 900 plus people in this town who believe it’s okay to tell children that their biological reality means nothing.”

She warned, “DJUSD counselors and teachers to be listed tomorrow.”

On October 11, the court notes a proof of service: “Served Beth Bourne in person with exhibit notice of hearing order granting petitioners motion to file documents petition for workplace violence restraining order response to petition for workplace violence restraining order TRO on 10/11/2023.”

The motion was filed under seal, to protect the names of district employees.

The district did not comment on the contents or reason for the restraining order.

The matter will now go before Judge David Rosenberg, on October 25, for an “Order to Show Cause Pre-Disposition.” Rosenberg, a former Mayor and County Supervisor, announced this week he is retiring after more than two decades on the bench.