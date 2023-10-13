Breaking News
DJUSD Files a Restraining Order against Beth Bourne

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Civil Rights, DJUSD, Law Enforcement
Creator: Andrey Popov | Credit: Andrey Popov – stock.adobe.com
Copyright: Copyright (C) Andrey Popov

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – In response to Vanguard articles and a community event on Tuesday, Beth Bourne posted a response that apparently alarmed DJUSD officials.

In particular was her comment on Facebook, “I’ve also included the names of the 900 plus people in this town who believe it’s okay to tell children that their biological reality means nothing.”

She warned, “DJUSD counselors and teachers to be listed tomorrow.”

The Vanguard learned on Thursday, that DJUSD served Bourne with a Temporary Restraining Order on Wednesday.

District officials would not comment or confirm.  However, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, confirmed with the Vanguard that Bourne was served with the restraining order.

The Vanguard, accessing Yolo County Court records, was then able to see that a case was opened on October 4, prior to the events of this week.

On October 11, the court notes a proof of service: “Served Beth Bourne in person with exhibit notice of hearing order granting petitioners motion to file documents petition for workplace violence restraining order response to petition for workplace violence restraining order TRO on 10/11/2023.”

The motion was filed under seal, to protect the names of district employees.

The district did not comment on the contents or reason for the restraining order.  However, Bourne has been the head of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty and has consistently argued with respect to parental rights to notification with respect to transgender issues.

It was an event in late August at the Davis Library, on trans-athletes, that led to escalating tensions in Davis.  A Davis librarian shut down the event which led to at least six known threats to the library as well as DJUSD facilities.

Some of the threats specifically listed district employees and clearly the district is concerned about the future safety of teachers and employees.

While Bourne has never been directly linked to the bomb threats, local officials have been concerned for sometime with the incendiary nature of some of her social media posts.

In September, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel warned, “Although there is currently no evidence pointing to any involvement between local members and the threats, the correlation between the two cannot be ignored as part of the overall criminal investigations.”

Chief Pytel specifically singled out social media posts where individuals were essentially gaslighted.

He warned of “some of the local social media postings affecting the community that may constitute criminal doxing (threats or harassing communication via communications including social media).”

The matter will now go before Judge David Rosenberg, on October 25, for an “Order to Show Cause Pre-Disposition.”  Rosenberg, a former Mayor and County Supervisor, announced this week he is retiring after more than two decades on the bench.

The Vanguard will have additional information as it becomes available.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

5 thoughts on “DJUSD Files a Restraining Order against Beth Bourne”

  1. beth bourne

    All opposition must be silenced.

     

    I will read your blog post more closely later today but I wish the school district could be transparent with parents that kids are being socially transitioned in school without notifying parents if teacher thinks they are unsafe.

    The school district should also post on their website the radical gender ideology curriculum taught in science and Health from 5th through 12th.

    1. Walter Shwe

      All opposition must be silenced.

      In a nutshell this is how the Moms for Liberty and their Republican allies operate. This is proof positive that they are obviously authoritarian. Their social media posts are sordid and dox anyone that gets in their hateful way. They have become very clever in bringing the heat, but when the least bit of heat is directed their way, they immediately turn around a play the innocent victim. This very much reminds of a man I used to know. The real facts demonstrate that they are the disgusting perpetrators and the real victims represent the community at large.

      This restraining order is in effect a gag order. A gag order recently had to be placed on Donald Trump. Trump and the Moms for Liberty are all Republicans which isn’t coincidence. They operate in the same vile manners.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        The restraining order is not a gag order. We don’t actually know what it entails, but it is probably more along the lines of keep off DJUSD property and possibly a no contact order.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            That’s the part we don’t know. She could be enjoined from mentioning district personnel, for example which would include Doxing. Of course, Moms for Liberty isn’t part of the restraining order.

