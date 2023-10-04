Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 219: Danielle Harris, Vanguard Justice Award Winner

On October 19 at the 2023 Vanguard Justice Awards Gala, the Vanguard will present Danielle Harris, of the San Francisco Public Defender’s Officer and The Freedom Project, with a Vanguard Justice Award.

The San Francisco Public Defender’s resentencing unit, known as The Freedom Project, has assisted more than 100 people in their resentencing and parole hearings, and assisted in 77 family reunifications.

These efforts have saved over 1,000 years of prison time.

“The Freedom Project team was my lifeline—they saved my life,” said Belinda Anderson, who was represented by Danielle Harris and Stephen Liebb (winner of a Vanguard Justice Award in 2022) at the The Freedom Project. Anderson served 31 years before earning parole and being resentenced. “My second chance means I get to spend time with my family—especially my daughter and grandson—to celebrate the holidays together, along with other occasions big and small. I am successfully employed and I love the work that I do.”

Listen as we talk to Harris about her work and the work that the Freedom Project does on resentencing and also representation on parole hearings.

Join us in honoring Danielle Harris and the Freedom Project on October 19.

