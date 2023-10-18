Breaking News
Family Reunion – Sunday in West Sacramento

Breaking News
The Latino Information & Resource Center is hosting an international nonprofit promoting orderly legal migration. Hundreds of humanitarian visas have been issued thanks to the International Convention for Human Rights & Migration, an international nonprofit organization. Elderly family members are able to visit their relatives in the States that they haven’t seen, some for decades. This humanitarian visa is issued by the State Department’s Embassies in foreign countries.

Join us for a unique family reunification program at Holy Cross Church, 3PM, 1321 Anna Street, West Sacramento. See attached flyer. Some families haven’t seen their grandparents in 20+ years.
This is an example of an immigration policy that works. After 21 days of visiting with their family members, the visa holder returns to their country of origin with the right to return once a year for another visit.
For more information, see Spanish language Univision 14 news story. Video attached. Or visit the Spanish language website: convencionidhm.org
David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

