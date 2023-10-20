Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Innocence Project Attorney Appointed Judge in Nevada County

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
13 Views
Share:

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom appointed Alissa Bjerkhoel, of San Diego County, to serve as a judge in the Nevada County Superior Court.

Bjerkhoel has been Litigation Coordinator for the California Innocence Project at the California Western School of Law since 2016 and was a Staff Attorney there from 2008 to 2016.

She has served as a Panel Attorney for the Sixth District Appellate Program since 2012 and for Appellate Defenders Inc. since 2010.

She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law.

“Alissa Bjerkhoel has spent her career pursuing truth and justice for the wrongly convicted,” said Michael Semanchik, Executive Director of The Innocence Center. “Her dedication to justice, intellect, and temperament could not be better suited for a position on the bench. I am thrilled Governor Newsom appointed her to the role. She will be deeply missed in the innocence community.”

Bjerkhoel was born and raised in Nevada County.

She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Candace S. Heidelberger, effective November 27, 2023.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for