Local League of Women Voters Reviews New State Legislation with Impact on Health Care Financing

The League of Woman Voters Davis Area (LWVDA) invites community members to our public member meeting on Wednesday, November 15, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Blanchard Room of the Mary L. Stephens Public Library at 315 E. 14th Street in Davis. Doors open at 5:45pm.

After a brief business meeting, all will be able to learn from League Healthcare Committee members how California is moving the discussion of health care financing reform at both the Federal and State levels. Participants will hear how new universal health care and mental health care funding laws were passed by the Legislature and secured the Governor’s signature.

Included in the legislative review are Assembly Joint Resolution 4 (AJR-4), Senate Bill 770 (SB770), Senate Bill 326 (SB326), and a brief update on single payer legislative efforts.

AJR-4 calls on the Biden Administration to cancel the federal ACO-REACH program and put an end to corporate profiteering from traditional Medicare. SB770 directs California state regulators to pursue a federal waiver needed for a state managed healthcare financing system. SB326 significantly changes state mental health care financing by amending the 2004 Mental Health Services Act, redirecting funds, and creating the 2024 Behavioral Health Services Act.

Importantly, LWVDA members will introduce the audience to the coming March 2024 Ballot referendum, Proposition 1. SB 326 will appear along with the newly signed Assembly Bill 531 Behavioral Health Infrastructure Bond Act to present as Proposition 1 on the March ballot. If approved by the voters, Proposition 1 significantly alters how California directs resources and funding for serious mental illness and substance use disorder treatment.

Are you interested in learning more about health care financing and mental health legislation in California? Are you a Yolo County Community member who wants to help promote non-partisan voter registration and improve ballot understanding, election issue awareness and voter participation?? Check out the Davis League at this free, public November meeting. Join your fellow community members for engagement, education and light refreshments. Learn more about LWVDA at https://lwvdavisarea.org/ or contact us at lwvdavisarea@gmail.com.