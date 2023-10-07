Mary Sandy Appointed by Newsom to Her Late Husband’s Supervisor Seat

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom announced late on Friday that he was appointing Mary Sandy to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, District 3.

Her husband, Gary Sandy, passed away unexpectedly in mid-August.

According to the release by the Governor’s office, Mary Sandy has served as Executive Director of the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing since 2011. She was Executive Director of the UC Davis School of Education CRESS Center from 2007 to 2011 and Associate Director of Teacher Education and Public School Partnerships in the California State University Chancellor’s Office from 2004 to 2007.

She was a Consultant in program evaluation and research; Administrator for Teacher Development Programs; and Director of Professional Services with the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing from 1992 to 2003. Sandy was an Associate in Postsecondary Education Studies with the California Postsecondary Education Commission from 1986 to 1991.

Sandy earned a Doctor of Education degree in Leadership for Education Equity from the University of California, Berkeley; a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of California, Davis; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Sonoma State University.

According to an article in the Sacramento Bee, three women were looking to get appointed to the seat, Xóchitl Rodriguez Murillo, Mary Vixie Sandy and Mayra Vega. In addition, all three women have plans to run in the upcoming March primary.

“I do believe that the community is split as to who might be the best representative,” Supervisor Oscar Villegas told the Bee.

“Mary has a real good grasp of the issues affecting the Latino community and community in general,” said Jesse Ortiz, former Yolo County superintendent of schools.

But Matt Rexroad, who Gary Sandy succeeded, was supporting Vega.

Rexroad told the Bee that Sandy’s support stems from her husband’s legacy.

“These conversations are happening to not only put somebody in the place but then also deny the opportunity for a Latina to serve on the board,” Rexroad said. “This is not something that’s royalty where you get a seat because of lineage.”

On the one hand, Sandy’s appointment solves one embarrassing problem for Yolo County—there have been no women on the Board of Supervisors since 2010 when Helen Thomson retired and was replaced by Don Saylor. Two years prior, Mariko Yamada was elected to the State Assembly and Jim Provenza was elected.

While the Bee made a big deal out of the fact that no Latina has served on the Yolo County Board, there are two Latinos currently—Angel Barajas and Oscar Villegas.

Regardless, in March, there figures to be a hotly contested election.