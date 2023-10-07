Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Mary Sandy Appointed by Newsom to Her Late Husband’s Supervisor Seat

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Elections, Yolo County
(15) Comments
211 Views
Share:
Gary Sandy passed away in August

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom announced late on Friday that he was appointing Mary Sandy to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, District 3.

Her husband, Gary Sandy, passed away unexpectedly in mid-August.

According to the release by the Governor’s office, Mary Sandy has served as Executive Director of the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing since 2011. She was Executive Director of the UC Davis School of Education CRESS Center from 2007 to 2011 and Associate Director of Teacher Education and Public School Partnerships in the California State University Chancellor’s Office from 2004 to 2007.

She was a Consultant in program evaluation and research; Administrator for Teacher Development Programs; and Director of Professional Services with the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing from 1992 to 2003. Sandy was an Associate in Postsecondary Education Studies with the California Postsecondary Education Commission from 1986 to 1991.

Sandy earned a Doctor of Education degree in Leadership for Education Equity from the University of California, Berkeley; a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of California, Davis; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Sonoma State University.

According to an article in the Sacramento Bee, three women were looking to get appointed to the seat, Xóchitl Rodriguez Murillo, Mary Vixie Sandy and Mayra Vega.  In addition, all three women have plans to run in the upcoming March primary.

“I do believe that the community is split as to who might be the best representative,” Supervisor Oscar Villegas told the Bee.

“Mary has a real good grasp of the issues affecting the Latino community and community in general,” said Jesse Ortiz, former Yolo County superintendent of schools.

But Matt Rexroad, who Gary Sandy succeeded, was supporting Vega.

Rexroad told the Bee that Sandy’s support stems from her husband’s legacy.

“These conversations are happening to not only put somebody in the place but then also deny the opportunity for a Latina to serve on the board,” Rexroad said. “This is not something that’s royalty where you get a seat because of lineage.”

On the one hand, Sandy’s appointment solves one embarrassing problem for Yolo County—there have been no women on the Board of Supervisors since 2010 when Helen Thomson retired and was replaced by Don Saylor.  Two years prior, Mariko Yamada was elected to the State Assembly and Jim Provenza was elected.

While the Bee made a big deal out of the fact that no Latina has served on the Yolo County Board, there are two Latinos currently—Angel Barajas and Oscar Villegas.

Regardless, in March, there figures to be a hotly contested election.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

15 thoughts on “Mary Sandy Appointed by Newsom to Her Late Husband’s Supervisor Seat”

  1. Keith Olsen

    “This is not something that’s royalty where you get a seat because of lineage.”

    Rexroad is right, everyone knows one should get the seat based on their sex, race and/or specified gender.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I got it initially, wasn’t quite where I was expecting you to go. Emphasis on “quite”

            Interestingly enough, if you look at the first half of Rexroad’s quote, he clearly sees value in diversity whereas he sees no value in lineage. You on the other hand, seem to discount both.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I need A cup of coffee. But that’s aside from the point.

            Question: on what qualities should an appointment be selected in your view?

        4. Keith Olsen

          Question: on what qualities should an appointment be selected in your view?

          The best qualified based on experience and education regardless of one’s sex, race and/or specified gender.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Would you agree that part of being best qualified is finding someone with commensurate views and goals?

        5. Keith Olsen

          Would you agree that part of being best qualified is finding someone with commensurate views and goals?

          If that’s your parameters then you would have to agree that Laphonsa Butler should never have been selected as Senator being that only 6% of California is black and only 9% identify as LGTBQ+.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            what does that point have to do with finding someone with commensurate values? All I’m suggesting is that a Republican is going to appoint someone conservative and a Democrat is going to appoint someone more liberal. That it’s not strictly “qualification” but rather what we might call “bounded qualifications.”

        6. Don Shor

          The best qualified based on experience and education

          There is almost never a “best” qualified candidate. People bring different skill sets to a political position. The governor or voters choose from among those skill sets.

        7. Keith Olsen

          When Laphonsa Butler was chosen by Newsom he wasn’t basing it on “skill sets”, he made it publicly known he was going to select a black woman.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for