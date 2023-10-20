Report: Davis Continues to Lag on Retail Sales

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

While the Vanguard has noted previously that Davis lags in retail sales, a report this week from a real estate company on the Second Street Crossing lays bare just how much Davis lags behind.

“Davis is a well-known limited growth city with extremely high barriers-to-entry,” the report notes.

Critically, “Besides Second Street Crossing, Davis hasn’t seen any traditional, anchored retail constructed since the late 1990’s making it one of the most under-retailed markets in the region at just over 34 SF of retail per capita, compared to Folsom at 71.41 SF and Roseville/Rocklin at 70.26 SF, respectively.”

Davis still has some advantages.

“City of Davis is home to the #2 ranked public university in the nation, the University of California, Davis with a total student population of 35,186 (not included in the total city population)” and the Second Street Crossing is “[e]xceptionally positioned less than 650’ from Interstate-80 at the Mace Boulevard interchange.”

In short, Davis has less than 50 percent of the retail base of cities like Roseville and Folsom. That in turn means that Davis has far less in the way of sales tax dollars to support the community. We have seen in recent years that manifest itself in terms of road conditions, city services, and most recently lack of staffing at the city level.

As one person put it recently, “Clearly, we have to update our general plan to provide for future retail, for an economic base including laboratory and office that will allow job creation. And we are woefully behind in providing a supply for housing.”