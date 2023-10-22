Sunday Commentary: City Plan to Rezone 16 Sites Is Fraught with Danger and Risk

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city is in a bind. Twice HCD has rejected the city’s Housing Element. With the loss of University Commons, the city had a shortfall of projected units to meet their RHNA allocation of nearly 2100 total units and over 900 affordable units.

It’s worse than that, because the state requires the city to actually rezone the land that could accommodate the housing, and while that does not mean they have to build it, there are two provisions—first it has to be a realistic location, and, second, they have to actually rezone the land which means that if they chose peripheral land, they would have to do a Measure J vote first before the land could count.

At some point, as the Vanguard has been warning for some time, Davis will have to go peripheral to meet its housing needs. Clearly the city has attempted to avoid that in this cycle—for obvious reasons.

As reported last week, the city issued a notice of a public meeting for November 8 in front of the planning commission.

The city is planning to issue a negative declaration for rezoning 16 additional sites.

“The proposed project does not include any actual physical development of housing identified in the Housing Element,” the city writes. “(T)he City proposes to revise its site inventory to identify additional sites to accommodate the (revised) shortfall of 496 lower income housing units, as discussed in the Housing Element.”

The City also proposes to “rezone 16 sites and has identified a 753-unit capacity that exceeds the 496 dwelling unit shortfall requirement.”

The 16 sites would be zoned to a high density residential or mixed use, with a required 20 units per acre in order to meet density requirements.

Immediately, a number of apparent problems of arise here.

The city is counting on these 16 units to provide 496 low and very low-income housing units. The city believes that those 16 properties have a capacity for 753 units. But is that 753 total units or 753 low and very low-income units?

This is not a small feat, as it represents more than half of the city’s low-income requirement for the entire RHNA period. Obviously, this will be more thoroughly reviewed by the Planning Commission and the City Council before it becomes part of the Housing Element proposal, but at least to start, I’m skeptical that the city can meet its low-income housing needs in this manner.

Second, if they are rezoning these properties to meet the city’s housing needs, that means in many cases they are converting commercial land to residential. It appears nearly half of these would remain at least mixed use, but that again calls into question affordable housing capacity.

Third, while the Vanguard tended to take a more pragmatic approach on the issue of planning, noting the housing crisis and the crunch the city is now under to get housing sites onto a map to get a RHNA certified, it is striking how bad this process actually is at this point.

In essence, there is no plan. There is no vision. Again, in fairness to the city, at this point they have no choice. But the very voices that have been calling for better community planning for housing have a point, and criticism’s only going to get stronger.

As we have seen in Elk Grove, Huntington Beach, and this week Coronado, the state is not just going to go away. Davis may well avoid this type of litigation from the state since they seem to be legitimately attempting to address their housing allotments.

But the 800-pound gorilla is sitting in the back of the room. Will Measure J be a barrier to the city being able to address its RHNA requirements going forward? It’s already causing the city to take steps that do not appear to be particularly conducive to good planning.

This is clearly an area that the city needs to confront and perhaps the Housing Element process will allow finally for that kind of discussion.

There’s also a fourth point here and we alluded to it with the article we ran this week on commercial space—and it is amplified with articles that we ran a few years ago noting the lack of commercial space overall in the city.

In August, I noted a key point, that the city is reaching out to commercial property owners looking for some that are willing to pursue rezoning in order to build residential.

But this process is robbing Peter to pay Paul—and Paul is now backed by the HCD and the California Attorney General, but Peter is the one that pays the local bills.

On paper, the city may solve its immediate housing problem—but at considerable cost in long-term planning and commercial development.