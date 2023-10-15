Sunday Commentary: Davis Can’t Build Up or Out, That’s Why We Are Where We Are

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Glancing at the headline, Davis Enterprise Columnist Bob Dunning’s piece from last week caught my attention, “Build up, not out.”

The problem in Davis is it’s just hard to build.

I get it—a lot of people just don’t like change. But change is inevitable.

Personally I would change the slogan to: build up or build out or Carmelize without the sea.

The reality that we have seen is that people don’t want to build out onto the periphery. They don’t want to build up either. And so now we have constrained much of our housing for the past two decades plus, we have built only 700 single-family homes over that time, and now we face the prospect of a housing crisis, rising housing costs, pricing the middle class and families out of Davis, and straining our schools.

In short, this community is changing BECAUSE we didn’t want it to change.

Add to that, now the state is going to force the city’s hand to some extent. They have required that the city add not only 2100 total units, but 900 of those as affordable. If you do the math, you quickly realize that the city is likely going to have to go well above 2100 units to accommodate the affordable requirement.

They have put the city into the builder’s remedy status—meaning that a project that qualifies cannot be denied. That will have limited impact on Davis.

And we have seen elsewhere that the state has filed various lawsuits to compel compliance with state housing laws.

Of course, none of this is discussed in the Dunning column. It’s too high, it’s too dense, there’s too much affordable housing…

“In addition to a half-dozen proposals from developers who want to build substantial housing projects on the edges of town, several proposals have emerged recently for high-rise apartments in Downtown Davis. And I do mean high-rise.”

“Being squeezed into tight spaces might be fine for sardines, but it’s not always best for human beings, even if they are ‘close to the Farmers Market.’”

“The ‘Lumberyard’ proposal for a five-story project where Hibbert used to sell wood and wisdom is at 500 G Street, with a seven-story project proposed for the former Regal Cinemas complex at 400 G Street… The Lumberyard will have a whopping 224 units…”

“Some will be so-called ‘affordable’ apartments, which is pretty much standard procedure if you expect the City Council to even look at your project.”

Unfortunately not much context for the casual reader. Why are we having to “build up” and build so densely? Nor is there any hint that even with all of this, we have to build substantial amounts of housing on the periphery in the next few cycles.

This is part of the cost we are going to pay for the way we have done business this century.

A friend of mine often references what they call the Davis bubble.

The bubble is about to blow up.

I’ve been watching the situation around the state for years now, just waiting. I’m especially interested to see what happens with Elk Grove. I caught a clip a week or two ago on the TV of the Elk Grove city council meeting and the disgusting display of NIMBYism that unfortunately doesn’t put ours to the kind of shame I would prefer.

Good column in the Bee last week —“Elk Grove is in the crosshairs of California AG Rob Bonta.”

He called on elected leaders “to finally get serious about approving desperately needed affordable housing in the heart of the city.”

He writes, “They’ve already been sued by California Attorney General, Rob Bonta, for violating Senate Bill 35, which streamlines the construction of affordable housing in cities and counties that don’t build enough of it.”

He then calls out Elk Grove.

He writes: “California is in an affordable housing crisis which is a major factor in a homelessness crisis. We are here because cities like Elk Grove spend their time caving to NIMBYs and using their talent and resources to slow-walk affordable housing projects or to kill them. That’s why SB. 35 was passed in the first place, why Bonta sued Elk Grove, and why the governor targeted them.”

And that’s why Governor Newsom this week signed SB 423 into law which makes SB 35 permanent.

That means the builder’s remedy is here to stay. And soon it will be Davis, not just Elk Grove, in the AG’s crosshairs.

Why? Because we fight every housing project whether it goes up or out. We’ve preserved this town as a place that a lot of people can’t afford to live in. And that’s going to have consequences.