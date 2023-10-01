Breaking News
Sunday Commentary: Will the Rubric Be Helpful or Harmful to City’s Ability to Produce Housing?

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Covell site in 2005

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Last week I offered a more nuanced view of the potential of the rubric.  But make no mistake—there are real concerns expressed by the commissions that should not be ignored or taken lightly.

As the staff report noted, the Planning Commission which finally met last week offered some general thoughts, “including a comment that a more general guidelines document might be productive to consider, but ultimately voted unanimously to recommend that the rubric as presented not be utilized.”

The Planning Commission’s overarching sentiment “was that the rubric was too complicated for practical use and they expressed concern that it would deter development.”

A member of the NRC expressed these concerns: “LEED ND [Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Neighborhood Development] is a good place to start, however, it was written in 2018 for a national audience. As such, it reflects neither Davis nor State of California values and requirements.”

In addition, they added “there are many critiques of LEED within the environmental and sustainability field—that it can create ‘green sprawl’, concerns about gentrification, and concerns that there is a disconnect in LEED measures for creating good walkable neighborhoods, etc. These concerns should be addressed before using this as the basis for a Davis standard to evaluate proposed development projects.”

The Utilities Commission expressed concern “that the City will go through a lot of considerations; however, did not include the vulnerabilities of the project from the point of view of people that would like to not see projects done. These vulnerabilities need to be addressed adequately in plans. There is at least one project that likely would not have faced as much rejection if they had provided more plans on a specific area.”

As I expressed on Monday, the critical question is whether the rubric becomes a tool to streamline the approval and building process or a tool to make the bar impossibly high.

The fact that the PLANNING COMMISSION deemed the rubric to be too complex, ought to give the council a good deal of pause before moving forward.

As I noted last week, while this tool seems clunky and fairly involved, if it becomes a quick check-off list that, if met, could pave the way for a quick and streamlined approval process, I would be for it.

A key question is can it be simplified and can it be objective enough to be helpful.  For example, when Village Farms scored theirs, it was a fairly high grade.  When Shriners scored theirs, it was somewhat lower.  But Shriners felt like they were being fairly conservative in their assessment while Village might have been more aggressive.

What would be useful would be a fairly simple, clear cut scoring system that could inform a process.  Score below a certain level and come back with a revised proposal.  Score at a certain level and the council would be authorized to approve the project.  Score above a given threshold and have it certified by, say, the Planning Commission and Council, and it could be exempt from a Measure J vote.

Short of that, the rubric is clunky, it’s complex, and it becomes a barrier to housing.

In essence, as I argued last week, without an actual commitment by the council to use the rubric as a potential tweak to Measure J, I worry that this is just creating another barrier to entry.  One that adds costs and time without getting us what we really need—good housing.

And not just good housing, but good housing that could get approved.

I went back and forth last weekend with folks on this next point, but I consider it so crucial to solving the housing crisis.  Measure J has effectively shut the door on housing for Davis.

As I reported two weeks ago, in 1999 SACOG was projecting that community growth would stop by 2010.  But that was BEFORE Measure J and, after Measure J, growth stopped 13 percent lower than it was projected to be by SACOG.

Davis has added just 700 single-family homes to be built in the last two decades.  Unless we find a way to use the rubric to modify that process, it seems likely that the rubric actually becomes a tool to make housing more and not less difficult.

This is not about scapegoating Measure J, as one person argued.  It is not even about undermining it or even weakening it.

Measure J does not work in a community that needs to be able to grow at a more consistent level.  Two projects in 25 years nearly.  Neither one with single-family housing.  (And neither one actually built).

You can argue that there are exemptions for affordable housing—but those exemptions are SO limited that they have never even been proposed let alone utilized.

In my opinion, Measure J is broken.

Some have argued that the only solution is to end it.  I disagree.  I think what we saw prior to 2000 demonstrates that allowing too much growth in this community inherently produces a backlash.

I would argue for a middle course.

But I will point out once again, time is ticking on a community-based solution.  This week Palomino Place filed suit against the city to attempt to compel them to process that application.  We have seen HCD, California YIMBY, and potentially others file lawsuits against other communities that have failed to adhere to state law on housing.

Davis might not be able to meet its current RHNA requirements and it almost certainly won’t be able to meet its future ones under the current system.

So, while I think the Planning Commission is absolutely correct about the complexity of the rubric, I still think if it can become a means to streamline housing it might be useful.  If it becomes another costly and time-delaying hoop to jump through, it is not helpful.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

2 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: Will the Rubric Be Helpful or Harmful to City’s Ability to Produce Housing?”

  1. Tim Keller

    I agree with the notion that J/R/D is broken and should be fixed.   We want incentives for GOOD well-designed growth, not un-restrained growth, and that is why eliminating J/R/D is not the way to go either.

    LEED-ND is a tool for evaluation of plans, it is not a planning tool, and the danger of it is something David inadvertantly demonstrates in this article:

    A key question is can it be simplified and can it be objective enough to be helpful.  For example, when Village Farms scored theirs, it was a fairly high grade.  When Shriners scored theirs, it was somewhat lower.  But Shriners felt like they were being fairly conservative in their assessment while Village might have been more aggressive.

    The problem with LEED-ND is right there: The conclusion that village farms got a “fairly high grade”, which is a mirage.

    This is a cut and paste from the LEED-ND entry in wikipedia:

    ——-
    Significance of LEED-ND certification[edit]
    LEED for Neighborhood Development recognizes development projects that successfully protect and enhance the overall health, natural environment, and quality of life. The rating system encourages smart growth and New Urbanism best practices by:

    Promoting the location and design of neighborhoods that reduce vehicle miles travelled (VMT)
    Creating developments where jobs and services are accessible by foot or public transit
    Promoting an array of green building and green infrastructure practices, particularly for more efficient energy and water use
    Protecting and conserving habitat, wetlands, water bodies, and prime agricultural lands through the maintenance of natural areas and “smart location” choices[2]

     
    Cities are increasingly using LEED-ND certification to accelerate the development of certified projects.
    ——-

    Note:   Reduction in vehicle transit, “jobs and services accessable by foot or public transit”. “conserving habitat and water use”….   Are ANY of those feature benefits available in either of the projects rated thus far?  No.  Not even close.

    So, how does a low-density single family housing development “get a fairly high grade” in a system that prioritizes basically the antithesis of that building style?

    Please note that LEED-ND calls for implementing the best practices of “new urbanism”… which has in no uncertain terms declared that single family housing is fundamentally un-sustainable.

    THIS is the danger of trying to use a tool like this out of context.   If you compare two un-sustainable projects to each-other, yes, it will tell you that one is better than the other… but it WONT tell you that BOTH are not-sustainable compared to a third, more sustainable plan that you haven’t even considered

  2. Tim Keller

    ( seperate comment for purposes of making a separate point)

    If the city wants a simple method for streamlining the approving “good” and “sustainable” developments, then the modification of J along the lines of what has been proposed by Robb Davis and myself fits the bill.

    The LEED-ND rubric tries to promote cities where people dont have to use their cars for every single trip out of their home.   That means, by definition the incorporation of three design factors in the new development:

    Density of at least 15 du / acre – which is the threshold where transit really starts to work well.
    Mixed use zoning, so that every neighbhohood has some retail stores which can be walked to
    Integrated planning with transit.

    These things ALL need to be provided at the same time.   You cant for example have medium-density mixed use neighborhoods and forget to add the transit.  You end up with a nightmare of not enough parking for all the cars.

    Of course, planning for a transit system under measure J where the projects are all planned and executed by private parties with NO coordinating function between them is impossible.

    But that, I think, it where the Measure J modification as proposed by Robb and fleshed out by me has significant promise:

    We create an urban limit line to restrict growth to where it makes sense for us to grow.
    We create a high-level map that ensures that individual projects will line-up amongst themselves and dictate the transit corridors that are so imperative to creating sustainable neighborhoods.
    We state the net level of density of housing that needs to exist along this transit corridor in order to effectively make that transit effective.
    We set an ambitious ( but attainable ) target for land-dedication for capital-A affordable housing.
    We set other standards for energy and water use efficiency in the developments.

    THAT is a “Rubric” that we can use AND actually gets us the sustainable kind of development we want.

    If we want to simultaneously take our climate crisis and our housing crisis seriously, THAT is the way to do it.

     

