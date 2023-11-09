9th Circuit Affirms Woman’s Death Penalty – CA Supreme Court Denies Habeas Petitions

By The Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Ninth Circuit last week refused prosecutorial misconduct claims (McDermott v. Johnson) and affirmed a district court’s denial of habeas corpus relief for a woman sentenced to death for a 1985 murder-by-hire—and the California Supreme Court unanimously affirmed her death penalty (People v. McDermott (2002) 28 Cal.4th 946.), denying her state habeas corpus petitions, according to “Atthelecturn.com” by Horvitz & Levy LLP.

David Ettinger, writing on the site, said, “The federal panel’s opinion highlights what it said is ‘the high bar to relief’ that a condemned inmate must overcome when challenging a state death penalty in federal court.”

He added, “McDermott contended the prosecutor’s referencing the Bible during jury argument required overturning her death sentence,” but on appeal, the California Supreme Court held “McDermott waived the argument by not objecting at trial and it deferred to a state habeas corpus proceeding her claim that her attorney was ineffective by failing to object.”

Ettinger wrote, “The court then denied the ineffective-assistance claim without opinion — but ‘on the merits’ — when the claim was raised in a habeas corpus petition.

“At odds with the Supreme Court,” said the author, “the Ninth Circuit stated, ‘we have no doubt that the prosecutor’s references to quotations of Biblical verses during closing arguments were unconstitutional prosecutorial misconduct, and prejudiced McDermott.’”

The court refused to grant habeas relief because, said Ettinger, “under the governing federal statute’s ‘extremely deferential standard, the (California Supreme Court’s) denial of McDermott’s prosecutorial misconduct claim was not contrary to, or an unreasonable application of, [U.S.] Supreme Court precedent.’”

Ettinger opined in his piece, “The Ninth Circuit usually, but not always, refuses to overturn Supreme Court death penalty affirmances.”