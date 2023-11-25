Bruin Formula Racing: Entering Its 11th Year in the Formula SAE Competition

LOS ANGELES — Bruin Formula Racing (BFR) is UCLA’s Formula Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) compliant team that competes internationally every year since 2012.

Founded in 1981 by SAE International, Formula SAE organizes competitions for university students to create and design formula style vehicles, and compete in three distinct races.

BFR consists of an immense nine sub-teams, all focusing on different aspects of the car such as aerodynamics or suspension. Other sub-teams focus on public relations and the team’s monetary considerations, such as marketing and business.

“…The project feels so larger than life that it is impossible not to admire it. It’s still hard to wrap my head around the fact that college students can build an actual formula-style race car!” said Olivia Pilson, Financial Director for Bruin Formula Racing.

“I manage the team’s finances, reach out to sponsors, try to get us funding, act as the Formula liaison for external affairs, and oversee public relations,” said Pilson.

This year, Bruin Formula Racing will look a little different than prior years, mainly because of the car being made fully electric.

According to Pilson, “BFR is entering our first year as an EV [electric vehicle] team, so we’re focusing on that switch from Internal Combustion Engine cars to EVs. We’ve also added a new vehicle dynamics team for better vehicle performance, and we’re constantly adding and improving parts on the car, like including an underbody and center-lock wheels,”

This year, there is also a greater emphasis being put on BFR’s non-technical teams.

“We are making the transition to EV along with focusing more specifically on non-technical team management to bring the team up in terms of repeatability and showcase our team in a light that reflects our performance and how awesome our team at UCLA really is!” said Alejandro Navarrete, BFR’s Marketing Team Lead.

Bruin Racing provides benefits to students that expand beyond their college experience.

“To be amongst engineers along with building a new section of BFR with a marketing skill set I was unfamiliar with but wanted to learn firsthand,” said Navarrete.

Pilson had a similar experience, stating that “Bruin Formula Racing provides students an opportunity to apply what they learn in classrooms to a hands-on project with strict deadlines and end-goals…Not only does this provide students with hands-on experience, but it also grants students access to internship and career opportunities through our info sessions with sponsors and past alumni.”

These thoughts were echoed by Gurbir Randhawa, a member of Bruin Racing Baja—another team under the Bruin Racing umbrella.

“Bruin Racing creates a welcoming environment for UCLA students to explore engineering and experience a form of the workforce. Our alumni network is extensive and are helpful in securing contacts at various companies…Teams provide opportunities to develop real-world skills in 3D software, manufacturing, welding, budgeting, electronics, and many more,” said Randhawa.

However, despite the extensive benefits that reach beyond university, Pilson’s favorite part is the community.

“My favorite part of the team is the community. Everyone is really supportive and willing to help out, and if you’re ever confused about something, someone will be there at the drop of a hat,” said Pilson.