Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

California Man Freed After 25 Years in Prison After Bad Eyewitness ID

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, LA City News
Leave a comment
22 Views
Share:

By The Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA – After spending 25 years in prison, a California man was exonerated and ordered released Thursday within five days from Mule Creek State Prison by a judge – prosecutors said Miguel Solorio, 44, was wrongly convicted.

Solorio was arrested in 1998 when he was just a teen for a fatal drive-by shooting in Whittier, southeast of Los Angeles, and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, according to an Associated Press story.

Solorio attended a hearing remotely Thursday when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William Ryan overturned Solorio’s conviction.

“It’s like a dream I don’t want to wake up from,” he said. “This day finally came,” added Solorio, who thanked his Northern California Innocence Project lawyers, calling them his “dream team,” wrote the AP.

The attorneys working for Solorio maintain his conviction was based on faulty eyewitness identification practices, and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said it had “confidently and definitively” concluded Solorio should be released.

“His attorneys said the case against Solorio relied heavily on a now-debunked method of identifying a suspect that results in contaminating the witnesses’ memory by repeatedly showing photos of the same person over and over,” according to AP.

The defense team said “before it was in the news four eyewitnesses shown his photo did not identify him as the suspect, and some even pointed to a different person. But rather than pursue other leads, law enforcement continued to present the witnesses with photos of Solorio until some of them eventually identified him,” AP wrote.

“This case is a tragic example of what happens when law enforcement officials develop tunnel vision in their pursuit of a suspect,” said Sarah Pace, an attorney with the Northern California Innocence Project at Santa Clara University School of Law.

Pace added, “Once a witness mentioned Solorio’s name, law enforcement officers zeroed in on only him, disregarding other evidence and possible suspects, and putting their own judgment about guilt or innocence above the facts.”

The district attorney noted, “new documentable scientific consensus emerged in 2020 that a witness’s memory for a suspect should be tested only once, as even the test itself contaminates the witness’s memory.” 

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for