Commentary: Harrington Letter Repeats Faulty Information on School Financing

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It is nice to see our old friend, former City Councilmember Michael Harrington resurface with a letter to the Davis School Board. Unfortunately, Harrington has repeated inaccurate and misleading information about school financing.

Referencing the district’s decision to renew the current parcel tax, Harrington writes, “The policy I strongly disagree with is the one where they invite in hundreds and hundreds of out-of-town families to fill up our school buildings so the DJUSD doesn’t have to make hard choices to close a school (or two), and lower our taxes.”

This repeats the often stated, but faulty belief that if the school district would simply – in the words of some – “right size” the school district, through the closing of schools, the parcel tax would not be necessary.

In reality the school district has two distinct problems that it needs to address.

The first is that under the current system of school financing, school districts like Davis which are fairly affluent with a low total of disadvantaged children, are relatively disadvantaged.

As the result of LCFF – which provides school districts with larger Title 1 populations a greater amount of resources, but means that districts like Davis have to make up for a slight shortfall through local parcel taxes.

That is a separate issue from the out of district transfers. Eliminating the out of district transfers – even if you could reasonably do that – would not eliminate the need for the parcel tax. (In fact, potentially just the opposite).

What has happened is a relatively large and growing number of UC Davis Staff and Faculty and District Employees are not able to live in Davis – either because they can’t afford housing or because there is a lack of available housing. As a result, they drive in to Davis each Davis and have the options of sending their kids to DJUSD.

The challenge for the district with the increased cost of housing and the reduction of the number of families with children residing in Davis, the district faces the prospect of long term declining enrollment which as I have previously explained is a huge challenge for the district’s finances.

That problem is not fixed by closing a school or two.

Why? Because the underlying problem is not the absolute size of the district but rather the year over year decline in enrollment.

The district has utilized out of district transfers to stabilize enrollment year over year. However, most projections are now showing even with that continuing, the district is going to be shedding students every year over a long period of time. That means each year, the district may lose between $700,000 and $1 million in ADA money.

That problem is not solved by simply closing a school. Why? Closing a school will save some money in the short term, but if the enrollment continues to decline, each year the school district will have to continue to find ways to cut spending.

As previous articles have noted, in general, the school district can only save about 60 cents on the dollar. That’s because a large amount of expenditures are fixed costs and the district benefits from economies of scale which reverse as the number of students decline.

In short, you could close a school, save money, but next year, your students are declining and you will have to make additional cuts. So ultimately, closing a school is only a very temporary bandaid and it doesn’t solve the problem.

Harrington also notes, “Additionally, I view under-populated school infrastructure as an invitation to develop exterior neighborhoods just to populate the schools and fund the surplus personnel and half empty buildings.”

The reality is that the state is mandating the city to grow regardless of what the schools ultimately decide to do. This RHNA cycle the state is requiring 2075 units including nearly 1000 low income units. The city is estimating that the next RHNA cycle, that number might increase to 4000 and 2000.

IF the city is already having to add housing, building housing that allows young families with children to move to Davis – many of them young faculty members or DJUSD staff – then we can stabilize our student population while we meet state requirements for housing.

Ending out of district transfers isn’t going to make these challenges go away – just the contrary – it could exacerbate existing problems. Moreover, as I have pointed out, even if you could shrink the size of the school district, you are looking at a 14 year horizon to do so – a time period where the district would be losing millions in ADA money which will put even more pressure on the district to raise taxes.