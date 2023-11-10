Commentary: The Opposition to Projects Knows How to Defeat Them – Can That Be Overcome?

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – Opponents to housing in Davis have a proven formula for winning Measure J elections. Since 2005, just two Measure J projects have passed while five have been defeated.

That track record probably masks the true impact of Measure J, in part because of the deterrence effect of the measure and the fact that over the last 25 years the city of Davis has actually built just over 700 single-family homes.

There are reasons to believe that the community should be more receptive to housing. For one thing, polling has shown in recent years that the vast majority of residents seemingly understand that the cost of housing is one of the largest problems in Davis.

But that has not translated into approvals for Measure J projects necessarily.

Probably the most effective tool that opponents have is scare tactics for traffic impacts. It is noteworthy that the two projects that passed Measure J votes either had perceived minimal traffic impacts (West Davis Active Adult Community) or took traffic off the table—Nishi—by limiting access to Richards Blvd.

In the first project to get voted down, Covell Village, the key factor was traffic impacts on Pole Line and Covell.

The most recent project—DISC both in 2020 and 2022—the campaigns focused on congestion along the Mace Corridor.

And, as we saw this weekend, the opposition to Village Farms is leading with traffic.

“Massive traffic” is the lead. “Traffic Congestion,” it explains going back to the 2005 Covell Village proposal which traffic analysis said would “almost double traffic” with “39,440 cars per day” and Pole Line would more than double to 26,900 cars per day.”

The reality is that pretty much every peripheral proposal is likely to create traffic impacts.

The city has a housing crisis that mirrors that of the state. And the state is asking the city to plan for 2075 units this RHNA cycle and the city is estimating another 4000 or more units in the next RHNA cycle.

“The city in a nutshell is going to have to turn over every stone of infill sites, but even that alone will not do it. We are going to, I think without question, also need to be looking very seriously at periphery housing sites as well,” City Manager Mike Webb acknowledged at the last council meeting.

The question is how can they fend off scare tactics like traffic to convince citizens to build more housing?

That’s been the problem of Measure J for a long time.

We know what doesn’t work. Proponents of DISC attempted to get overly aggressive and fought back against what they regarded as false and misleading ballot arguments through litigation. That approach massively backfired. Not only did the project lose by a greater than 60-40 margin, but the councilmember who led the way was voted out of office six months later.

On the other hand, sitting back and allowing the project to get hammered by scare tactics and misinformation doesn’t work either. There were several times when the issues were already framed by the opposition before proponents even got organized.

So what can supporters of housing do?

First, there needs to be an early and aggressive education campaign by key stakeholders.

Several key points need to be raised:

State mandates on housing The local situation as far as costs and availability of housing A discussion on where housing can go, availability of infill, and need for peripheral housing Housing needs also need to be tied into schools and declining enrollment and its impact on school quality and finances

The second key thing that needs to happen is an aggressive early outreach to neighbors and other key stakeholders. To the extent possible, the developers should meet with as many people as possible, starting with neighbors and extending to key stakeholders.

While it is true that Measure J elections are citywide, localized effects matter. In the 2020 DISC election we saw the measure defeated by the overwhelming opposition of those closest to the project. The opposition declined as one moved away from the project and those on the other side of town at least modestly supported the project.

There is also the example of Trackside versus Lincoln40. While not Measure J votes, Trackside incurred large amounts of opposition from the neighbors and the relations were poisoned by the first proposal and early interactions.

On the other hand, Lincoln40 worked closely with the adjacent neighborhood and headed off most of the opposition from neighbors.

West Davis is another example of proactive outreach that was able to anticipate and address as many of the points of contention as possible enabling the project to pass a Measure J vote.

It is noteworthy how strong the salience of perceived traffic impacts actually is. Nishi in 2016 attempted to solve the perceived problems on Richards Blvd, and the developer was willing to pump in about $10 million as part of a corridor plan to help divert some of the traffic from the underpass directly to campus—the community still didn’t support the project.

Can a concerted education campaign work to lessen opposition? That’s a big a question that has not been answered. So far, the only two projects to pass Measure J votes were projects that did not seem to have big traffic impacts. It’s difficult to imagine that any of the five peripheral projects won’t have concerns about traffic.

Traffic mitigation measures have not succeeded in alleviating that concern enough to allow for passage of projects.

Could a message be: the state is requiring us to build additional housing, some of that housing is going to have to require a vote of the people, we will do our best to attempt to mitigate additional traffic impacts, but we likely can’t reduce them to zero—will that work? Hard to know.

The alternative is that at some point the state or another entity could move to take out Measure J protections—which for many in the community might be an even worse outcome.