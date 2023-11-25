Cop Robs 3 Vegas Casinos, Gets Deal after Attorney Appeals for Leniency because Accused Was Police Officer

By The Vanguard Staff

LAS VEGAS, NV – A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer in late October was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after being found guilty of a trio of “brazen casino heists” here that netted him $164,000, according to a CNN story.

Caleb M. Rogers, according to court documents, even used his service weapon to threaten casino and security employees.

Although Rogers faced 60 or more years to life in prison, the court gave him a deal upon conviction because his attorney said he deserved it as a police officer.

In the first robbery in November 2021, according to CNN, the “robber stuffed the money – mostly $100 and $20 bills – into a bag hidden in his jacket and left. Nobody got a good look at his face, but when authorities reviewed the security camera footage, they noticed the man had an unusual gait, appearing to kick out his left foot as he walked. It was a key clue.”

A few months later, Rogers pulled a second casino robbery—he parked his car in the casino’s handicapped spot near the entrance.

A review of surveillance video showed him walking with the same distinctive gait through the casino and parking lot.

And in late February 2022, Rogers “struck the sportsbook at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. (When) casino employees were transferring money from a bag into cash drawers when Rogers approached them with his hands in his pockets…(and) yelled “Get away from the money. I’ve got a gun. I will shoot you!” according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Rogers, said CNN, climbed over the counter and shoved one of the employees to the floor before grabbing almost $79,000 and fleeing after an employee triggered an alarm, prosecutors said,” and told employees, “This isn’t your money. It’s not worth losing your life over,” court documents show.

CNN said, “Security officers chased Rogers to a parking garage, where he pulled out a silver revolver and threatened to shoot as an officer tackled him. Police later learned Rogers had covered the gun’s serial number with a yellow sticker, court documents show.

“Officers said they noticed that Rogers had trouble running because of an apparent problem with his left leg, documents show, CNN reported, adding, “After Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Rogers into custody, he identified himself with his officer number, court documents show.

“A subsequent search of Rogers’ Las Vegas apartment revealed eviction notices and past-due notices, according to court documents – along with occupational injury forms from a knee injury he had sustained in 2019.”

Prosecutors argued at his trial that Rogers had robbed the casinos to pay off debts he’d incurred as the result of a gambling addiction. In July a federal jury found Rogers guilty of three counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime.

CNN said, “He faced up to 20 years in prison on each robbery count and life imprisonment for the firearm conviction, but his attorney asked for leniency, citing Rogers’ career as a law enforcement officer.”

“While many of his peers chose career paths and lifestyles that served only themselves, Rogers opted for service in one of the most dangerous professions dedicated to protecting our society,” the attorney, Richard Pocker, wrote in a sentencing memo.

Pocker told CNN he’s grateful that the judge considered Rogers’ service as a police officer when determining the sentence, and plans to appeal the conviction.