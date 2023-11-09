Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Accused Argues He’s Not Right Suspect 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Stanislaus
Leave a comment
483 Views
Share:

By Annie Rudolph

MODESTO, CA – Judge Valli Israels denied a defense attorney’s request to release an accused man on his own recognizance (OR) from jail, despite confusion in the courtroom about the man’s identity Monday here in Stanislaus County Superior Court.

The accused claimed he was not the man arrested in either of the matters before the court, both pending misdemeanor charges—no one in the court appeared to have proof of his identity.

Neither Judge Israels nor Deputy District Attorney Jared Carrillo could confirm the accused’s identity due to the scarcity of discovery materials.

So, on behalf of the accused, the defense attorney requested body camera footage be provided by DDA Carrillo as quickly as possible, asking the court to set an identification (ID) hearing next week.

Finally, the defense urged the judge to release the accused on his own recognizance, and not bail because the accused posed no danger to public safety and he would be able to live with his parents.

The judge agreed the accused posed no threat to the public but added she was worried he might be a flight risk for the court because one of the pending charges involved a failure to surrender to arrest as well as a previous bench warrant the court imposed.

The defense argued that without proof of his identity, the accused may well not be the person who resisted arrest, and therefore the accused posed no flight risk.

The DDA countered the accused’s prior criminal record gave reason for continuing to incarcerate him while awaiting the next hearing.

DDA Carrillo agreed to send in a request for the relevant discovery after the hearing which he admitted would take at least four business days to obtain.

The defense attorney requested the ID hearing be set on the “earliest possible date” in order to confirm the accused’s identity regarding the pending charges.

The judge agreed to set an ID hearing in a week but in the meantime denied the OR request. In doing so, she kept bail at $5,000 for the accused’s release.

After the accused man left the courtroom in custody and off the record, the DDA summoned the defense attorney over and exclaimed, “Okay, here’s what I’m gonna tell you… If it turns out to be him I’m gonna be really pissed that you sent me on that wild goose chase. Not you but if he wastes my time…cause I’m gonna have to bring cops in here for an ID hearing and if they point at him and they say, ‘Yup that’s the dude I cited.’”

The “wild goose chase” cited by the DDA referred to obtaining essential information to confirm the incarcerated and accused person’s identity.

The ID hearing will commence on Nov. 13 to determine the accused’s identity regarding these charges.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for