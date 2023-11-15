Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Accused with String of Cases – Including Golf Cart Felony – Given 2 Weeks to Show in Court 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
18 Views
Share:

By Audrey Sawyer 

WOODLAND, CA – A woman accused of multiple misdemeanor charges of vandalism, possession of controlled substances and disorderly conduct (intoxication) in a string of cases, including a felony charge of allegedly driving a golf cart off the course, was given two weeks to make an appearance in court this week in Yolo County Superior Court.

The hearing started with probation officer Vanessa Flores asking if the court had received an memo discussing the accused’s noncompliance to her release conditions. The judge said he had.

Deputy Public Defender James Bradford claimed an officer has been in “sporadic contact” with the accused, and claimed social workers are currently trying to engage with the accused.

DPD Bradford requested a hold for the warrant for two weeks, but stated he would defer to Deputy District Attorney Jose Figueroa on whether or not the case ought to be set for preliminary hearing or not.

DDA Figueroa responded that he could not “in good faith” agree to hold on the bench warrant because, “Two separate warrants have been issued in July and April,” citing probation officer Flores’ comments about noncompliance as another reason for him to not agree with holding the warrant.

DPD Bradford answered by stating the accused is “severely mentally ill.”

In response to the felony charge of theft/unauthorized use of a vehicle, DPD Bradford said the allegation involves the accused driving a golf cart away from a golf course.

DPD Bradford emphasized that despite issues indicated in the probation report, the accused is still continuing on SOR (supervised own recognizance) release, and noted he believes the case is still able to be resolved in light of the accused’s mental stability.

Judge Tom Dyer agreed to hold the $50,000 bench warrant for two weeks and set the preliminary hearing for Nov. 28.

The three misdemeanor cases included $100 bench warrants to be held in addition to the felony warrant matter.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Audrey is a senior at UC San Diego majoring in Political Science (Comparative Politics emphasis). After graduation, Audrey plans on attending graduate school and is considering becoming a public defender.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for