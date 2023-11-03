Breaking News
Davis Launches G Street Community Survey

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – The City of Davis announced today a new community survey regarding the G Street Activation project. The survey will be open until 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 and can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GStreetSurvey.

The survey will ask participants for their preferences on layout, seating area, design theme, furnishings and public space amenities. In addition, the City is also seeking input on parking south and north of the activation area. The City plans to make investments in the area utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by the City Council to construct platforms, fencing and lighting in the activation area. The City also plans to provide benches and planters.

This survey is the second step in collecting community feedback about G Street. On Oct. 4, the City hosted a community meeting on site, gaining insight and feedback on G Street possibilities from more than 100 people.

G Street, between Second and Third Streets, has been closed to motor vehicles and open to pedestrians, bicyclists and businesses for outdoor dining and public spaces since June 2020. The decision to activate G Street was a collaboration between the City and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions. In January 2023, the Davis City Council provided direction to staff to develop plans to invest in improvements in this area on G Street as a community gathering area while continuing the closure to motor vehicle traffic. City Council asked staff to develop a list of near-term, mid-term and long-term alternatives to help enhance G Street.

To visit the G Street Activation Project webpage, visit: https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/g-street-activation-project.

