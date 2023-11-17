Breaking News
DJUSD Drops Request for Restraining Order against Bourne

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, DJUSD
Creator: Andrey Popov | Credit: Andrey Popov – stock.adobe.com
Copyright: Copyright (C) Andrey Popov

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The Vanguard learned on Thursday that DJUSD filed for dismissal in their request for a permanent injunction against Bourne.

According to the Yolo County Superior Court website, the request for dismissal was filed on Thursday “without prejudice,” presumably meaning they could reinstate their request should the need arise.

The District did not publicly comment on the TRO at the School Board meeting on Thursday and did not issue a comment to the Vanguard when reached for comment on Thursday.

The TRO arose out of incidents that began in late August when Bourne, who has been the head of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, had a public meeting that was cancelled by library staff.

That led to around six bomb threats to the library and district sites and personnel, mainly in the month of September.

Bourne was seen as potentially targeting district staff with some of her social media posts.

One in particular: “I’ve also included the names of the 900 plus people in this town who believe it’s okay to tell children that their biological reality means nothing.”

She warned, “DJUSD counselors and teachers to be listed tomorrow.”

It was an event in late August at the Davis Library, on trans-athletes, that led to escalating tensions in Davis.  A Davis librarian shut down the event which led to at least six known threats to the library as well as DJUSD facilities.

Some of the threats specifically listed district employees and clearly the district is concerned about the future safety of teachers and employees.

While Bourne has never been directly linked to the bomb threats, local officials have been concerned for sometime with the incendiary nature of some of her social media posts.

In September, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel warned, “Although there is currently no evidence pointing to any involvement between local members and the threats, the correlation between the two cannot be ignored as part of the overall criminal investigations.”

Chief Pytel specifically singled out social media posts where individuals were essentially gaslighted.

He warned of “some of the local social media postings affecting the community that may constitute criminal doxing (threats or harassing communication via communications including social media).”

However, the district attorney declined to file criminal charges and the bomb threats have ceased.

Attorneys privately conceded that, given the free speech dimensions, a permanent restraining order was a tough reach.  With the situation having calmed down considerably since early October, officials seem inclined to let things lie as they are.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

5 thoughts on “DJUSD Drops Request for Restraining Order against Bourne”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Beth Bourne wins again because she is on the side of good.  Beth has done nothing wrong and as much as her detractors would like to take her down they can’t because Beth has broken no laws.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Basically there hasn’t been a bomb threat in six weeks. As long as that continues, this was probably not going to fight the district can or should win. I cringe that you’ve interpreted it as you have. I think there were things that she did that were clearly wrong, irresponsible, and most of all from her perspective, counter-productive.

