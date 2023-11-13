Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 225: Michigan Center for Youth Justice

This week on Everyday Injustice, we are joined by Jason Smith, Executive Director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice.

The Michigan Center for Youth Justice (MCYJ) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing policies and practices that reduce confinement and support trauma-informed, racially equitable, socio-economically and culturally responsive, community-based solutions for Michigan’s justice-involved children, youth and young adults.

Listen as Jason Smith discusses their current legislative advocacy and projects, and the progress that has been made on age-appropriate services.