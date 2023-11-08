Federal Courthouse in Sacramento Target of Large Protest Calling for Israel-Gaza Ceasefire – Congressmember’s Office Occupied

Credit: Jewish Voice for Peace

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – The U.S. District Courthouse here Tuesday was scene of a loud but peaceful protest by hundreds of demonstrators demanding a ceasefire in the Israeli-Gaza War – there were no reports of the protest interrupting court proceedings.

While the streets around the courthouse were part of the rally and vigil, demonstrators for hours occupied the offices of Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) – near the courtrooms – reading the names of the children killed in the conflict and demanding a meeting with Matsui.

Five of the demonstrators were later detained and then removed about 5:35 p.m. by U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security officers. No arrests were made.

Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace and other groups demanded a meeting with Matsui, but said the member of Congress was not willing to accommodate them.

“We expected our elected representative to do what the voters in her district want her to do, call for a ceasefire and end the Gaza massacre. Not only will she not do that, she refuses to meet with us. We’ve been asking for a meeting for a while and she refuses to meet, even by zoom. We’ll be back,” said David Mandel, with Jewish Voice for Peace, one of the five who spent hours in Matsui’s office.

Sacramento-based Palestinian, Jewish, and civil rights groups held a news conference earlier in the day to demand Matsui join calls for a cease-fire to end Israel’s bombing campaign and ground invasion in Gaza, which so far has killed over 10,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians and including some 4,000 children.

More than 1,500 Israelis have died in the fighting since an assault by Hamas Oct. 7.

Demonstrators Tuesday also called for an “end to Israel’s ethnic cleansing and apartheid policies across occupied Palestine.”

Speakers included, Sacramento City Councilwoman Mai Vang and others representing Jewish Voice for Peace; Japanese American Citizens League Florin Sacramento Valley Chapter; Council on American-Islamic Relations; Palestine Taskforce, CA/Nevada Conference United Methodist Church; Sacramento Bethlehem Sister City; Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights; Students for Justice in Palestine-CSUS, and White Coats for Palestinian Lives.

Video Credit: Jewish Voice for Peace