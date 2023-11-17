Breaking News
Former Alameda County Prosecutor Amilcar ‘Butch’ Ford Ordered Booked on Misdemeanor Charge

Special to the Vanguard

Oakland, CA – Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer on Thursday ordered former Alameda County Prosecutor Amilcar “Butch” Ford to be booked no later than December 20 on one misdemeanor count of defending after prosecuting as a prosecutor in violation of the Business and Professions Code.

“Mr. Ford interfered in the seminal prosecution of a police officer following the shooting death of Steven Taylor at Walmart in San Leandro,” said DA Price. “Mr. Ford’s misconduct potentially makes it more challenging for this office to hold the officer accountable for his actions.”

Regarding the Court’s ruling, District Attorney Price added, “We applaud the court’s decision to treat Mr. Ford as it would any other resident and did not give him special treatment.”

The Court also vacated the jury trial and will hear new motions in the case on December 20, 2023.

