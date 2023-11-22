Guest Commentary: The Importance of Developing Affordable Housing for Working Families – Preventing Houselessness

by Joy Silver

Throughout Northern California, we’re seeing the effect of the increased cost of living, as the city of Sacramento approved a maximum rental rate increase of 10% last year. For example, the average rent in Yolo County California is above the national average (46%) and in Davis, California, the average rent rate is $2,695, according to a Zillow Rental Manager report. These rising housing costs and related living expenses have made the demand for affordable housing accommodations critical.

Of course, the need for affordable housing is not unique to these aforementioned regions. Across California, 53% of renters are considered “rent burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their household income on rent and utilities each month according to the American Community Survey.

Access to affordable housing is foundational to a family’s well-being in addition to the potential for educational attainment and financial security. For low-income families especially, affordable housing is a key difference-maker in lowering the risk of houselessness.

To help address the need for affordable housing, Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation to streamline the housing approval process in California for low- and middle-income residents. The legislation enables affordable housing to be built in underutilized commercial sites currently zoned for retail, office and parking uses. While this legislation represents forward movement, developers will still need to undergo a three-to-five-year process of submitting their proposal to the city, receiving approval, and constructing the units before the first resident can move in. This lengthy process, known as pre-development, requires significant financial resources, with no guarantee the proposal will be awarded. Developers who do pass the proposal process must navigate additional bureaucratic challenges, such as zoning and permitting.

The Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC) has a number of affordable housing communities in the Davis, Yolo and Sacramento regions. To support working families, CHOC provides on-site tenant services, which are key to residents’ long-term self-sufficiency. Residents are offered free energy-saving services and installations that can save them up to 30% on energy bills. This initiative comes on the heels of the Sacramento City Council adopting an updated ordinance, which requires new buildings to run on electricity rather than gas.

The demand for affordable housing is not diminishing anytime soon, providing a significant opportunity for developers to devise innovative solutions which quickly increase the supply of quality affordable housing, therefore enhancing the surrounding community’s value. Our hope is that decision-makers at all levels—from construction and development to lawmaking—can collaborate to bring these needed developments to fruition so that working families and individuals have the opportunity to build their future.

Joy Silver is the Chief Strategy Officer for Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC), a non-profit, affordable housing developer. In her role, she aids the development of CHOC’s new and renovated communities, plans strategic initiatives and seeks new affordable housing opportunities. She also serves as a Housing Stability Collaborative Action Member for Lift To Rise, an organization “dedicated to a future where all Coachella Valley’s families have access to safe affordable and stable housing.” www.chochousing.com