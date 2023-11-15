Letter: Constituents Confused by Mike Thompson’s Position on Human Rights in Gaza

by Yolo for Palestinian Justice

Napa, CA – Constituents from Davis and West Sacramento met with Rep Mike Thompson on Sunday November 11 in his Napa office to ask about the US Congress’ role in preventing war crimes in Gaza but left uncertain where he stood.

Deeply concerned District 4 voters met with the Congressman to discuss the need for a ceasefire in Gaza (proposed as H.Res. 786), which has purported support of 80% of Democratic voters. The group also called for the congressman to vote against the US funding more Israeli weapons. Although Thompson claimed to agree with the need to follow international law, stating he was against arbitrary or intentional attacks on civilians and had previously voted against aid to Israel for that reason, he did not specify support for a ceasefire or other concrete actions to prevent what the UN calls a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The group shared accounts of personal losses of family members, grief at the rising death toll and concerns at the constant breaches of human rights and international law by Israeli forces. Reem Awad-Rashmawi, a Davis immigration attorney, emphasized that Thompson’s own constituents have lost friends and family in the bombing campaign and that the daily civilian death toll and regular sight of extreme violence should move the congressman to act. In addition to being morally unacceptable, she felt that inaction by the Democratic Party was causing Arab-Americans and other voters to lose enthusiasm for Democrats as 2024 approaches. She said Thompson’s description of Palestinians as human shields was offensive.

Questioned as to what levers of power he had available, Thompson stated that he was working on a strongly worded statement. When asked whether this would deter the Netanyahu administration, he did not elaborate further. Alfred Melbourne, a Fort Peck Assiniboine Sioux and Director of Three Sisters Gardens said “the US is complicit in the killings because it’s providing the bombs and political support. The history of the US has been one of genocide, but it doesn’t need to be its future.” Reflecting on the meeting, he said “I came out of there feeling less confident in our government than I did when I went in.”

The group is holding vigils outside of Thompson’s Woodland office at 622 Main Street every Tuesday evening from 4:30-5:30pm demanding he call for a ceasefire.