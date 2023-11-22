VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Mystery Procedures, No Access to Policies.

By Bryan Lee Stetson

Mystery procedures and no access to policies are in full force and effect at the Kern County Adult Detention Center (KCADE) AKA “Lardo.” This is the current status quo! Where in Lardo detainees (inmates) are being subjected to arbitrary illegal state actions without knowing their due process rights. It has negative effects on both the public and the inmates alike. This is mostly due to the official and the deputies under his command who refuse inmates access to simple policies and procedures – Thus making the playing field uneven while unconstitutional and arbitrary violations occur- To say the least!

Moving along, this makes the official’s “army” feel empowered and entitled to not allow incarcerated persons to review necessary policies, procedures, and operational memorandums. It is noteworthy that the Kern County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) does not post the memorandums showing updated policy changes in a nonconspicuous manner. This allows his “army” to advance arbitrarily and legally creating and fostering corruption.

It is well established that incarcerated persons have the most need to access policies and procedures as they are gravely affected by their outcome if not easily accessible to them. Without policies, the inmates are forced to navigate blindly solely on a generic – Not so well written – “prisoner information brochure” without any revision date noted thereon. Leaving said brochure information open to changes at will to fit the wrongdoers unconstitutional, arbitrary, and illegal objectives,

This form of jail operations creates further unnecessary hardship and confusion, amongst loved ones, family, and friends who attempt to assist those that they care about being kept in confinement without access to policies. – Thus the corruption flows freely and becomes an unstoppable monster if not brought to light for change.

Specifically, the KCSO grievance process is deplorable and detestable in the fact that it shows their constant and incessant need to defile sworn duties as lawful peacemakers in law enforcement in our society. Furthermore, they improperly and inadequately process inmates by having them rush through the intake process with later hopes and promises for orientation while violating their rights with little to no care or afterthought.

In one case, inmate Bryan Stetson filed a grievance against KCSO, official and his contracted medical services, regarding medical services being denied. The initial complaint was never answered leaving him to file a blind appeal quoting their “nonresponse with no I.D. # provided.” The appeal was answered 30+ days later, providing a mindless response leaving his issues unresolved. Thus prolonging any treatment, causing further injury and suffering. It should also be noted that Kern County jails are currently suffering a high rate of inmate suicides and deaths, which may be the product of active corruption and unfavorable conditions in the Kern County Jail, where mystical procedures and policies are inaccessible or nonexistent.

“THIS ENDS NOW!! is my objective but without policies and a flawed grievance process, my hope for change is dim. Several inmates are suffering the same violations of their rights after making many attempts, grievances, and talks to get the policies that affect our conditions of confinement all to no avail.