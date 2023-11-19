VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: White Fist

By Glen Cornwell

Must’ve lost a step in 65 years, feeling hella happy still I’m dropping tears.

Probably was due for a real good try.

Tripping on these youngsters with their fists held high.

Thinking to myself what a helluva insight, cause 60% of the crowd was white.

Finally, woke up to America’s reality, saw a brother murdered, taste the way I feel.

Taking down the states of some well-known traitor, people wanna see it happen now not later.

Here’s a little something I just can’t miss, a crowd of protestors holding up white fists.

Working together to make history, something my people thought we’d never see.

Embedded notions can change someday,

With the power of the people, power of the peaceful.

I bet you’ve never ever heard a caged bird sing,

Imagine the smiling face of Martin Luther King.