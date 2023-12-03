Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

3 Investigators Arrested at Sentencing of Lawyer for Felony Conspiring to Aid Abused Animals in Factory Farms

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, State of California
Leave a comment
13 Views
Share:
Getty Images/iStockphoto

By Crescenzo Vellucci

The Vanguard Sacramento Bureau Chief

SANTA ROSA, CA – More than 200 people – three of them were later arrested – attended a sentencing hearing rally here in Sonoma County Superior Court Thursday for a lawyer convicted last month for felony conspiracy in actions to rescue sick and injured animals in county factory farms.

Attorney Wayne Hsiung – who  has been in jail the past month awaiting sentencing since the jury guilty verdict – is still in jail and expected to be released within a few weeks, serving about half his 90-day sentence, according to his lawyers Thursday.

But now he’ll have company, of sorts. 

Deputies unexpectedly arrested three supporters Thursday at the Hsiung rally, charging them with felonies and misdemeanors surrounding the same rescues Hsiung was convicted of previously, and possibility other rescues.

While marching from the courthouse to the Sheriff’s Department to, said supporters, report “evidence of criminal animals cruelty in the county,” Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) investigators Zoe Rosenberg, Rocky Chan and Conrad de Jesus were grabbed by deputies and charged with felony conspiracy and misdemeanor trespass. Rosenberg is charged with seven felonies.

Supporters reported the three are jailed until a hearing Monday.

Hsiung, besides the jail sentence of 90 days – expected to be halved – also agreed, as a condition of release, to two years of probation. Judge Laura Passaglia also ordered Hsiung have no contact in any form with the other named “co-conspirators” in the case, including co-accused in a March beagle rescue trial.
Place this at the very bottom:

Almira Tanner, a lead organizer with DxE, said at the courthouse, Hsiung “shouldn’t  be  in  jail  at  all.  He  shouldn’t  have  been  charged  at  all.  He  shouldn’t  have  been  tried  at  all.  He  shouldn’t  have  been  convicted  at  all  if  the  jury  was  able  to  hear  the  entire  story. The end  result  of  this  multi  $100 ,000  prosecution  is  90  days  in  jail.”

Tanner decried the release conditions put on Hsiung, calling them “devastating,”  including the probation requirement that Hsiung cannot have any interaction with friends, activists and even the “co-parent” of his dog.

“And  the  reason  that  they  did  that  is  not  because  we’re  going  to  go  plan  some  crime  together, not  because  we’re  a  danger  to  the  safety  of  this  community,  but  because  they  want  to  crush  this  movement.  And  they  thought  that  by  throwing  Wayne  in  jail,  immediately–  after  he  was  convicted  that  they  would  crush  the  movement.

“But  on  the  same  day  we  released  new  rescues,  new  animals  were  rescued,  people  continued  to  investigate  factory  farms,  and  almost  200  people  showed  up  at  his  sentencing  hearing  today, and  so  that  did  not  work.  And  what  they’re  trying  to  do  now  is  say,  well  now  you  can’t  even  talk  to  each  other.” 

Tanner added, “What  Wayne  did  is  not  a  crime,  and  what  we’re  going  to  continue  to  do  is  not  a  crime,  until  we  hold  the  actual  abusers  accountable,  the  corporations  that  are  torturing  billions  of  animals.”

The legal conflagration in Sonoma County is centered around animal rescues, in 2018 and 2019 at two factory farms: Sunrise Farms, a major egg producer, and Reichardt, California’s largest duck farm Hsiung’s trial lasted about two months, and the jury took six days to come to a verdict, only after the judge ordered them to continue deliberating after the jury said it was hung,

Hsiung is a co-founder of Direct Action Everywhere, which uses the tactic defined as the legal “Right to Rescue” of sick and injured animals from commercial operations. 

Earlier this year, Hsiung led the effort in the winning case of two activists acquitted of the open rescue theft in Merced, California. And, in 2022, Hsiung was acquitted of felony burglary and theft in a piglet rescue case in St. George, Utah.

The judge, said observers, appeared to ignore a bevy of character letters to the court by his family members, minister, law professor and even a poultry producer who said Hsiung investigated his turkey farm, rescued a sick turkey and the two adversaries became friends. 

The farmer wrote to the judge, “I was grateful that he had exposed some rough conditions so we could fix them. In fact, I don’t think Wayne stole the turkey because there’s a difference between stealing and rescuing, and Wayne was just trying to save the turkey’s life.”

Lawyers for Hsiung said he is appealing the conviction in Sonoma “based on several rulings by Judge Passaglia that constitute prejudicial and reversible error.”

The University of Denver’s Animal Activist Legal Defense Project is working on the appeal, and attorney Chris Carraway said, “I often hear courts describe trials as a search for the truth. Mr. Hsiung’s trial was anything but. 

“The press had limited access; trial participants were unconstitutionally gagged from the beginning; and the court bent over backwards to prevent the defense from detailing the chronic animal cruelty found which informed the intent behind the actions. At the end of the day, a jury still deliberated for six days – indicative of reasonable doubt itself – without the full picture of what they were truly weighing in on.”

According to supporters, “The mass open rescue at Sunrise Farms was prompted by investigations that occurred in 2016 through 2018, which found that despite Proposition 2 banning intensive confinement of animals on factory farms, Sunrise was confining tens of thousands of birds in towering 15-foot tall rows of tightly packed cages, inside of which many birds were sick, dying, and dead. Investigators also found violations of California’s animal cruelty statute, Penal Code 597, including injured birds who were unable to access food or water.”

Activists said, “At Reichardt Duck Farm, investigations by Mercy for Animals in 2014 and by DxE in 2019 revealed systemic violations of animal cruelty laws, including diseased ducks stuck on their backs, unable to get up, and consequently unable to reach food or water.”

The now detained Zoe Rosenberg, a defense witness and DxE investigator, testified in Hsiung’s trial, and claims she found “deceased ducks from the facility and sent them for necropsy tests that revealed a fatal disease was spreading in the facility, though she was prohibited by the court from telling the jury the name of the disease or describing it,” said DxE.

“Hsiung and other activists were also barred from testifying about the many times they reported criminal animal cruelty at Sunrise and Reichardt to Sonoma County authorities and how those reports were repeatedly ignored, which led them to believe direct intervention was necessary to help the animals,” added DxE.

Before she was snatched by deputies Thursday, Rosenberg told supporters, “We won’t stop rescuing abused animals when the authorities fail them. While Wayne was on trial, I continued to investigate Reichardt and documented dozens of ducks stuck on their backs unable to stand up. I rescued one duck in this condition who had bloody wounds all over his back and got him emergency medical care. His name is River and rescuing him wasn’t a crime; it was a necessity.”

DxE said among the crowd at the hearing Thursday, one of the jurors who voted to find Hsiung guilty attended, and wanted to see a more “lenient” sentence.

DxE also said “solidarity protests in support of Hsiung and the ‘Right to Rescue’ are taking place in Mexico City, Paris, London and more than a dozen other cities across the world.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Veteran news reporter and editor, including stints at the Sacramento Bee, Woodland Democrat, and Vietnam war correspondent and wire service bureau chief at the State Capitol.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for