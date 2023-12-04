Alameda County District Attorney Price Explains Use of ‘Justice Act’ to Attack ‘Racial Disparity’

By Yana Singhal

OAKLAND, CA – Earlier this year, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office posted a video on Twitter in which District Attorney Pamela Price answers questions from a county resident on a series called, “Ask the DA.”

The question posed by the man to Price was what is being done about racial disparity in the criminal justice sector to ensure that ethics are being upheld.

DA Price answered by explaining she started the “Racial Justice Act” unit, which uses the “Racial Justice Act” state law to “let people charged with (or convicted of) a crime raise issues of bias or discrimination based on race, ethnicity, or national origin in their cases.”

She noted how the created unit is “staffed with attorneys and paralegals and program managers so that we can address the disparities and receive the petitions that (the DA’s) people are entitled to file.”

The District Attorney notes how her office has already filed around 20 petitions and is ready to file many more over the next five years.