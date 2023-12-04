Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Alameda County District Attorney Price Explains Use of ‘Justice Act’ to Attack ‘Racial Disparity’

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, State of California
Leave a comment
152 Views
Share:

By Yana Singhal

OAKLAND, CA – Earlier this year, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office posted a video on Twitter in which District Attorney Pamela Price answers questions from a county resident on a series called, “Ask the DA.”

The question posed by the man to Price was what is being done about racial disparity in the criminal justice sector to ensure that ethics are being upheld.

DA Price answered by explaining she started the “Racial Justice Act” unit, which uses the “Racial Justice Act” state law to “let people charged with (or convicted of) a crime raise issues of bias or discrimination based on race, ethnicity, or national origin in their cases.”

She noted how the created unit is “staffed with attorneys and paralegals and program managers so that we can address the disparities and receive the petitions that (the DA’s) people are entitled to file.”

The District Attorney notes how her office has already filed around 20 petitions and is ready to file many more over the next five years.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for