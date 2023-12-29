Commentary: Johns Hopkins Study Once Again Illuminates the False Notion of Transgender Regret

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

The right has made a huge issue out of the notion that many trans people experience regret after obtaining gender-affirming surgery. That has been one of the linchpins of the push locally—the notion of “de-transitioning” where many have argued that there are too many “bodies and minds falling apart in the aftermath of transition.”

This has become fodder for political debates and used across the county by groups like Moms for Liberty as evidence that minors and other young people should be prohibited from receiving gender-affirming medical care.

But a new article in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association by three researchers from Johns Hopkins University calls that into question.

The study was published this Wednesday.

They note that “policymakers across the US have been using the potential for surgical regret to justify an unprecedented wave of legislation that bans transgender and gender-diverse youths from accessing gender-affirming care,” which they argue is “a safe and effective form of health care that allows TGD individuals to align their bodies with their own internal sense of self.”

Those policies are drive by the notion that individuals “who undergo gender-affirming surgeries (GAS) would later regret their decision to undergo such procedures.”

The study finds, “Despite this supposed fear, evidence suggests that less than 1% of TGD individuals who receive GAS report surgical regret.”

“This rate of surgical regret among (transgender and gender diverse) patients appears to be substantially lower than rates of surgical regret following similar procedures among the broader population, including cisgender individuals,” the report summary said, in part.

“In fact, one systematic review found that the average prevalence of surgical regret was 14.4% among all research studies analyzed, which the authors suggested was relatively low,” the summary continued.

The low regret among transgender surgery recipients may be linked “to why they obtained the surgery to begin with,” the report explained.

“That reduction in regret also may due to careful implementation of existing evidence-based, multidisciplinary guidelines and standards of care for those who are (transgender or gender diverse), such as requiring a well-documented history of gender dysphoria,” according to a statement from Johns Hopkins.

Far from being an anomalous finding, this research aligns cleanly with the medical establishment view of gender-affirming care.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association all support that treatment, as does the World Professional Association of Transgender Health.

This spring, the Associated Press noted, “In updated treatment guidelines issued last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later regret is scant, but that patients should be told about the possibility during psychological counseling.”

They also cited a Dutch study from several years ago that “found no evidence of regret in transgender adults who had comprehensive psychological evaluations in childhood before undergoing puberty blockers and hormone treatment.”

Moreover, they note, “Some studies suggest that rates of regret have declined over the years as patient selection and treatment methods have improved.”

They continue, “In a review of 27 studies involving almost 8,000 teens and adults who had transgender surgeries, mostly in Europe, the U.S and Canada, 1% on average expressed regret.”

This is exactly in line with the current Johns Hopkins study.

But the battle over such policies has been fierce.

In February 2023, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill banning “gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18 — part of a broad effort in conservative states to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows,” the Associated Press reported.

“Sterilizing and castrating children in the name of new gender ideology is wrong,” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “That plain truth is somehow controversial in today’s world.”

Jensen Luke Matar, executive director of the Mississippi-based Transgender Resources Advocacy Network and Services Program, denounced the bill in a statement.

“Mississippi lawmakers are insisting that they know what’s best for transgender youth and ignoring the recommendations of every major medical association,” Matar said. “Patients, along with their health care providers — not politicians –- should decide what medical care is in the best interest of a patient. I know from years of working directly with trans youth in Mississippi that they need support, love, and affirmation – not this brazen political attack that cuts off their access to life-saving care.”

Meanwhile, Heritage Action—a national group affiliated with the Heritage Foundation in Washington—praised passage of the bill.

“Dangerous cross-sex hormones and experimental surgeries are not a compassionate solution for children struggling with gender dysphoria,” Heritage Action’s executive director, Jessica Anderson, said in a statement. “These dangerous procedures both fail to address underlying mental health issues and also leave children suffering with irreversible psychological and physical damage for the rest of their lives.”

The overwhelming number of studies to the contrary illustrate that once again this is an ideological rather than a science-based objection.

But these studies are likely not going to quell the criticism of such approaches despite the extraordinary high rates of suicidal ideations among trans-identifying youth, and their overall satisfaction with current procedures.