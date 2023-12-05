Commentary: The School District Has to Get in Front of This Issue and Quickly

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – This issue might be the biggest threat to the school district’s parcel tax. The critics are completely wrong and really don’t understand how school financing works, but it doesn’t matter—most people don’t understand the issue either.

I noted this with Michael Harrington’s letter and I note now with a follow up letter.

The writer opines, “I, too, disagree with the policy of inviting hundreds of out-of-town families to fill up our schools so the DJUSD doesn’t have to make hard choices to close one or two schools.”

She adds, “I’m all for funding DJUSD if warranted, but maybe it’s time to close a school (or two) to help reduce the property taxes (cost of living) in Davis?”

The problem is it makes intuitive sense. If you have declining enrollment, if part of your strategy to stabilize enrollment is based on out of district transfers, then it makes sense to the average person that the solution is to bite the bullet, close a school or two, and stop taking out of district transfers.

The problem as I have attempted to explain many times over the last five years, is that approach won’t work because it doesn’t solve the problem which is the actual decline in enrollment.

I will add two points to that. First, out of district transfers are also a Band-Aid approach. They temporarily sure up and stabilize the enrollment, but they are not a permanent solution. The permanent solution or at least the long term one (since permanency does not exist in this world) is to plan for housing so people with families can afford to move here and people can afford to move here or live here when they start families.

The second problem with this approach is that declining enrollment is not the reason why we have a parcel tax. The parcel tax is in place primarily because the school district is disadvantaged by the state funding system which prioritizes (and btw, rightly so) school districts with higher percentages of low income and disadvantaged students.

That gives those districts additional resources to help better educate those students. That’s a good thing. But it means less money for Davis, which has traditionally made up for it through the parcel tax.

The reason why closing a school is not going to help the problem is that the issue of declining enrollment is an ongoing process. The problem in essence is not that the schools are too large, it’s the relative population is slowly declining year over year—and removing out of district transfers and reducing the size of the schools won’t do anything to stop that.

In fact, just the opposite is true. All removing additional out of district transfers will do is increase the rate of declining enrollment for the next 15 years, lower the amount of ADA money the district receives, and handicap the school district.

The problem is that is not intuitive. People need to understand the mechanics of funding. The fact that the district gets somewhere between $10 and 12,000 per year per student. The fact that a classroom is comprised of some 25 to 30 students, so a classroom of students brings in at least $300,000 per year, but the total comp for one teacher is close to $100,000. A lot of the other district costs are fixed.

So, each time, you lose 15 students, the district is losing about $150,000 in ADA money but can only cut half a teacher in response (on average). And it’s worse than that because the decline is across grade levels and across schools.

Moreover, eliminating out of district transfers won’t stop this problem. The district is losing students every year in projections into the future. So even if you stop transfers and close a school, the next year, you have the same problem—trying to find that $150,000 that you just lost in ADA money. Over that time, that becomes crippling.

If anything, closing a school could force the district to ask for more and not less in the way of parcel tax money.

The one thing I agree with Harrington and the follow up letter, “Mr. Harrington requested the school board provide a substantive response to this concern. I would be interested in hearing the school board’s response to Mr. Harrington. “

The district has to be able to separate the issues, explain this stuff in plain language. And it has to do so fast because the parcel tax election is only four months away.