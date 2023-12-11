Breaking News
COURT WATCH: Judge Sets High $50,000 Bail for Box Cutter Threat in Garden Dept 

LOS ANGELES- CA, MARCH 2: Los Angeles Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse March 2, 2004 in Los Angeles Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

By Sebastian Ramirez

DOWNEY, CA – Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Abby Baron imposed a bail of $50,000 against a man who allegedly used a box cutter to threaten clerks in the garden center of a story.

The judge said it was a “true exhibition of a violent weapon with intent of use,” in violation of a statute that makes it a crime to convey a threat to a person which can cause great harm or death.

Penal Code 4.22 is a wobbler. There was no motion on whether the accused is charged with a misdemeanor or felony by the court.

The deputy district attorney stated the accused “entered a Home Depot, filled his cart. Then entered the garden section, got in line and proceeded to leave and returned when the victim approached him and asked if he was going to pay. The accused was then spooked and proceeded to flash a box cutter, waving it and exclaiming to stay away from him; he was later caught by the police outside of the vicinity.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and their speedy trial could begin  within 15 days of this arraignment.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

