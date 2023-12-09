Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Davis City Council to Consider Village Farms Alternatives for EIR

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
(1) Comment
238 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Village Farms is the first of possibly five Measure J projects to undergo CEQA review ahead of a potential Measure J vote in the spring of 2025.

At the October 3, 2023, City Council meeting, the Council awarded the contract for the preparation of an EIR for the Village Farms Davis proposal to Raney Planning & Management.

At that time, Council also directed staff to have the NOP drafted and to return to the Council for further direction before commencing the NOP public review period.  On October 24, 2023, the Council directed staff to release the Notice of Preparation (NOP) and commence the EIR scoping comment period.

Staff reports that a Scoping Meeting was held on November 29 at Community Chambers and 22 individuals came to review the proposed project exhibits and submit written comments.

Under CEQA, there is a requirement for the analysis of a “reasonable range” of alternative projects that potentially would have one or more lesser environmental impacts than the proposed project.  While these requirements are not legally required to be analyzed to the same extent as the proposed project, “the analyses will include sufficient detail to allow a meaningful comparison of the impacts.”

Following feedback from council, staff has revised a list “of five proposed alternative concepts that was presented to Council on October 24 to a list of six alternatives.”

Staff explained, “CEQA guidelines require the analysis of a ‘no project’ alternative to compare impacts of the proposed project with that of no project.”

CEQA guidelines also require the lead agency to consider an “offsite” alternative.

After evaluating an offsite alternative, “the lead agency can reject it if it is infeasible.”

The City has “determined that analysis of an offsite alternative would provide a comparison of the impacts of the proposed project with that of a project in another location. The additional alternatives included must represent a ‘reasonable range’ of options.”

See – Comments from the Scoping Meeting

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

One thought on “Davis City Council to Consider Village Farms Alternatives for EIR”

  1. Ron Glick

    We already did option 6. Its called Spring Lake. It is more car dependent and has greater VMT for UC employees than building on the currently proposed site.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for