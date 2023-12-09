Davis City Council to Consider Village Farms Alternatives for EIR

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Village Farms is the first of possibly five Measure J projects to undergo CEQA review ahead of a potential Measure J vote in the spring of 2025.

At the October 3, 2023, City Council meeting, the Council awarded the contract for the preparation of an EIR for the Village Farms Davis proposal to Raney Planning & Management.

At that time, Council also directed staff to have the NOP drafted and to return to the Council for further direction before commencing the NOP public review period. On October 24, 2023, the Council directed staff to release the Notice of Preparation (NOP) and commence the EIR scoping comment period.

Staff reports that a Scoping Meeting was held on November 29 at Community Chambers and 22 individuals came to review the proposed project exhibits and submit written comments.

Under CEQA, there is a requirement for the analysis of a “reasonable range” of alternative projects that potentially would have one or more lesser environmental impacts than the proposed project. While these requirements are not legally required to be analyzed to the same extent as the proposed project, “the analyses will include sufficient detail to allow a meaningful comparison of the impacts.”

Following feedback from council, staff has revised a list “of five proposed alternative concepts that was presented to Council on October 24 to a list of six alternatives.”

Staff explained, “CEQA guidelines require the analysis of a ‘no project’ alternative to compare impacts of the proposed project with that of no project.”

CEQA guidelines also require the lead agency to consider an “offsite” alternative.

After evaluating an offsite alternative, “the lead agency can reject it if it is infeasible.”

The City has “determined that analysis of an offsite alternative would provide a comparison of the impacts of the proposed project with that of a project in another location. The additional alternatives included must represent a ‘reasonable range’ of options.”

