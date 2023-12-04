Davis Police Requesting Acquisition of Small Unmanned Aircraft System (Aerial Drone)

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The Davis Police Department is requesting approval for the acquisition of an Unmanned Aircraft System (Aerial Drone or UAS). They estimate the cost of such a system to be $7100 annually (correction).

In the staff report, “These funds can be reallocated in the existing Police Department budget. Currently, the Department is allocated funding in two Police Canine accounts, with a combined allocation of $23,940.00. The Department does not have an active canine program and does not anticipate resuming the program in the foreseeable future.”

In order to use the UAS, the police department will have to submit to the council “a Surveillance Impact Report and a proposed Surveillance Use Policy via an informational staff report on a regular City Council meeting consent calendar at least thirty (30) days prior to holding a public hearing.”

The council will have to make “a determination that the addition of UAS has been balanced with the need to investigate and prevent crimes; protect crime victims and society from those who commit crimes; protect civil rights and civil liberties, including privacy and free expression; and the costs to the City.”

According to the staff report, “The use of traditional aircraft has been an integral part of emergency response for the last several decades. The ability to provide an aerial view is invaluable in search and rescue, tactical, emergency response, and investigative missions.”

Generally, however, smaller agencies like Davis “rely on the larger agencies to provide these resources as part of the regular mutual-aid agreements and, because Davis doesn’t control the asset, there is no guarantee they will be available no matter how urgent the need.”

As a result, “technological advances have allowed agencies to acquire small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), more commonly referred to as aerial drones, to support their operations.”

Staff notes, “In some cases, these aircraft can be deployed in situations where traditional aircraft are unavailable or where the flying conditions would be prohibitively dangerous to pilots and/or persons on the ground.”

UAS are able to travel at high speeds and cover large areas quickly.

“This can be particularly useful in situations where public safety personnel need to search for a missing person or other people, including those who commit crimes,” they argue. “UAS can also be useful in situations where it is unsafe for public safety personnel to enter an area.”

Approved uses could include (but are NOT limited to): natural/industrial disaster; crime or traffic collision scene reconstruction; monitoring traffic flow for large events; search and rescue; bomb threat; tactical incidents and support of the fire department during significant incidents.

The staff reports notes, “There is a paradigm shift occurring in public safety response as UAS have become a critical element in almost every aspect of emergency operations.”

They note, “Several public safety agencies in our region have implemented very successful UAS programs and continue to develop their mission capability.”

According to the staff report, “The ACLU recognizes the benefits of UAS for a variety of public safety missions, although they do recommend limiting usage, not weaponizing aircraft, and ensuring strong policies for data retention, abuse prevention, and accountability.”

Staff quotes the ACLU:

“The ACLU recognizes there are many situations where drones can be useful for law enforcement and don’t involve undue surveillance. We don’t object to the use of drones for specific emergencies, or in bounded situations where there are specific and articulable grounds to believe that the drone will collect evidence relating to criminal wrongdoing (except where the drone will intrude upon reasonable expectations of privacy, in which case the government must obtain a warrant based on probable cause). We don’t see a problem with their deployment for such uses as accident or crime scene photography. At the same time, we are adamantly against the use of drones for routine, suspicionless, or mass surveillance.”

In the ACLU’s primer on drone use, they warn, “deployed without proper regulation, drones equipped with facial recognition software, infrared technology, and speakers capable of monitoring personal conversations would cause unprecedented invasions of our privacy rights.”

The ACLU recommends the following safeguards:

Usage Limits : A drone should be deployed by law enforcement only with a warrant, in an emergency, or when there are specific and articulable grounds to believe that the drone will collect evidence relating to a specific criminal act.

: A drone should be deployed by law enforcement only with a warrant, in an emergency, or when there are specific and articulable grounds to believe that the drone will collect evidence relating to a specific criminal act. Data Retention : Images should be retained only when there is reasonable suspicion that they contain evidence of a crime or are relevant to an ongoing investigation or trial.

: Images should be retained only when there is reasonable suspicion that they contain evidence of a crime or are relevant to an ongoing investigation or trial. Policy : Usage policy on drones should be decided by the public’s representatives, not by police departments, and the policies should be clear, written, and open to the public.

: Usage policy on drones should be decided by the public’s representatives, not by police departments, and the policies should be clear, written, and open to the public. Abuse Prevention and Accountability : Use of domestic drones should be subject to open audits and proper oversight to prevent misuse.

: Use of domestic drones should be subject to open audits and proper oversight to prevent misuse. Weapons: Domestic drones should not be equipped with lethal or non-lethal weapons.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation warns, “As we argued back in May 2020, drones don’t disappear once the initial justification for purchasing them no longer seems applicable. Police will invent ways to use their invasive toys–which means that drone deployment finds its way into situations where they are not needed, including everyday policing and the surveillance of First Amendment-protected activities.”