Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Experts at Only Pro/Con Teach-in on I-80 widening

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Letters and Brief Announcements
Leave a comment
104 Views
Share:
image courtesy of CalTrans

Thursday December 7th  at 7pm, Davis Community Church 413 4th street

The first (and only) public discussion of the pros and cons of the widening of the I-80 freeway is set for this coming week. The discussion has been organized by the Davis Futures Forum with help from Cool Davis. The public will learn about the Draft Environment Impact Report (DEIR) just released.

The hybrid meeting will include a background by project advocates Yolo Transportation District staff, followed by a keynote from UC Davis Professor Susan Handy, the renowned Director of the National Center for Sustainable Transportation.  This will be followed by a diverse response panel and a Q&A for those in person.

  • Autumn Bernstein YoloTD – history of project.
  • Nailah Pope-Harden, ClimatePlan, (equity issues, transit)
  • Stephen Wheeler, UC Davis Professor – DEIR issues; alternatives
  • Don Mooney, CEQA Attorney — writing effective DEIR comments.
  • Moderator: Daniel Sperling, formerly of California Air Resources Board

This is a hybrid event.  Sign up at Cool Davis for advance materials and a link to the YouTube live/recording site. Please note that the registration link is in the upper right corner.

Share:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for