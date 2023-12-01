Experts at Only Pro/Con Teach-in on I-80 widening

Thursday December 7th at 7pm, Davis Community Church 413 4th street

The first (and only) public discussion of the pros and cons of the widening of the I-80 freeway is set for this coming week. The discussion has been organized by the Davis Futures Forum with help from Cool Davis. The public will learn about the Draft Environment Impact Report (DEIR) just released.

The hybrid meeting will include a background by project advocates Yolo Transportation District staff, followed by a keynote from UC Davis Professor Susan Handy, the renowned Director of the National Center for Sustainable Transportation. This will be followed by a diverse response panel and a Q&A for those in person.

Autumn Bernstein YoloTD – history of project.

Nailah Pope-Harden, ClimatePlan, (equity issues, transit)

Stephen Wheeler, UC Davis Professor – DEIR issues; alternatives

Don Mooney, CEQA Attorney — writing effective DEIR comments.

Moderator: Daniel Sperling, formerly of California Air Resources Board

This is a hybrid event. Sign up at Cool Davis for advance materials and a link to the YouTube live/recording site. Please note that the registration link is in the upper right corner.