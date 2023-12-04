Far-right Libertarian Javier Milei Wins Argentinean Presidential Election

By Miri Valenzuela

ARGENTINA–In a shocking political shift, Argentina’s presidential election delivered a resounding victory for far-right libertarian Javier Milei, marking an unprecedented turn to the right in the nation’s four decades of democratic governance. On November 19, 2023, amid widespread voter dissatisfaction, Milei, a 53-year-old economist and former television personality, secured an astounding 55 percent of the vote, defeating Sergio Massa, the center-left economy minister who has been struggling to navigate Argentina’s severe economic crisis.

Comparable to Republican Donald Trump’s rise, Milei’s win signals a rejection of the establishment, propelled by public outrage over a tumbling peso, soaring inflation, and escalating poverty affecting over 40 percent of the Argentine population. Promising a radical change from the status quo, Milei vowed to dismantle the existing system, declaring, “Enough of the impoverishing power of the caste,” in a fiery victory speech. He pledged to revamp the economy by slashing public spending, dollarizing it, and restructuring governmental departments, echoing Trump’s anti-establishment sentiment of “draining the swamp.”

Sergio Massa, representing the political elite, attempted to distance himself from the leftist government but failed to ease fears of a Milei presidency, warning of potential threats to democracy. However, for many disillusioned Argentines, the prospect of change outweighed concerns of the unknown.

“Milei was not our first choice, but we are done with this corrupt government and need something different. It is a scary feeling, but we can only hope for the best,” said Gabriela Avila.

Milei’s landslide victory marks a watershed moment in Argentine politics, disrupting the entrenched Peronist rule dominating the past two decades. The nation’s economic downturn, marked by escalating poverty and inflation fueled Milei’s campaign, especially resonating with a younger generation that has experienced continuous economic decline and view the political left as a fraud rather than a force for change.

Despite Milei’s controversial stances—loosening rules regarding gun ownership, optional sexual education classes in schools, dismissing climate change, and advocating to reverse abortion legalization—many voters overlooked these discomforting aspects, seeing their vote as an opportunity to prompt long-overdue reforms. Many Argentines believe that Milei’s unconventional methods could finally deliver what earlier leaders avoided because they were afraid it would weaken their hold on power.

However, Milei faces significant challenges ahead. Lacking political experience and allies in the legislature, he assumes office as one of Argentina’s weakest presidents in its democratic history. His proposals for dollarization have already sparked currency devaluation and economic uncertainty, causing citizens to rush to divest from the peso.

While some fear Milei’s presidency could lead to the country’s ruin, others view him as their last effort to break free from an entrenched political system that has failed to address their economic struggles. As Argentina moves into new leadership, the future is filled with a mix of hope and worry, casting an uncertain shadow over what lies ahead.