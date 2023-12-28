Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Four Days Left – Support Independent Journalism

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
26 Views
Share:

At the beginning of this week, the Vanguard needed to raise $10,000.  We have now raised nearly $4000 of that and have four days left in 2023 to meet our goal.

Support for the Vanguard is not only support for independent local journalism, but also for the diverse communities we work with.

The Vanguard has a diverse staff of paid employees and interns – a large percentage are women and people of color – who gain valuable experience reporting on cases in the courtroom and get to have their articles published. Many go on to law school and become attorneys.

Over the last three years the Vanguard has empowered over 100 interns to attend law school – many of them coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In addition, the Vanguard is partnering with incarcerated people to train and build their journalism skills so they can use their skills when they are out of prison, and therefore, helping to reduce recidivism.

For 2024, we are focused heavily on three programs—Court Watch, Vanguard Incarcerated Press, and Vanguard Prison Watch Internship.

  1. The continued Vanguard Court Watch and what that program means not only for the Vanguard but for the interns – training in journalism and the law, and a stepping stone for their careers.
  2. The rolling out of our Prison Watch internship where we will be taking the concept of the court watch and helping to train incarcerated people in journalism.
  3. Our future high school journalism training program where we will be taking inner city kids and helping them go to college by training them in journalism, the law, and writing.

To reach these goals, we need your help.

Please help us with a donation.

You can donate: http://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com

Or PayPal: info@davisvanguard.org

Or mail: Davis Vanguard, PO Box 4715, Davis, CA 95617

 

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for