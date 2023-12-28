Four Days Left – Support Independent Journalism

At the beginning of this week, the Vanguard needed to raise $10,000. We have now raised nearly $4000 of that and have four days left in 2023 to meet our goal.

Support for the Vanguard is not only support for independent local journalism, but also for the diverse communities we work with.

The Vanguard has a diverse staff of paid employees and interns – a large percentage are women and people of color – who gain valuable experience reporting on cases in the courtroom and get to have their articles published. Many go on to law school and become attorneys.

Over the last three years the Vanguard has empowered over 100 interns to attend law school – many of them coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In addition, the Vanguard is partnering with incarcerated people to train and build their journalism skills so they can use their skills when they are out of prison, and therefore, helping to reduce recidivism.

For 2024, we are focused heavily on three programs—Court Watch, Vanguard Incarcerated Press, and Vanguard Prison Watch Internship.

The continued Vanguard Court Watch and what that program means not only for the Vanguard but for the interns – training in journalism and the law, and a stepping stone for their careers. The rolling out of our Prison Watch internship where we will be taking the concept of the court watch and helping to train incarcerated people in journalism. Our future high school journalism training program where we will be taking inner city kids and helping them go to college by training them in journalism, the law, and writing.

You can donate: http://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com

Or PayPal: info@davisvanguard.org

Or mail: Davis Vanguard, PO Box 4715, Davis, CA 95617