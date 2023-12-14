Breaking News
Hate Incident Reported at Korematsu Elementary in Davis

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On Wednesday, Superintendent Matt Best in an email to parents reported that late last week, a staff member discovered racist graffiti (the N-word) painted on an exterior wall of a Black teacher’s classroom at Korematsu Elementary.

“This targeted act of hate has caused fear and anxiety, especially among teachers, staff and students of color. We are saddened and outraged by this senseless, racist act; hate has no place in DJUSD, or anywhere in our community,” Best said in the message to the community.

He added, “We remain committed to the premise that We all Belong and that DJUSD will always be a place where all students, staff and our families are able to receive and deliver education in a safe and supportive environment.”

Best reported that the district is collaborating with the Davis Police Department in their investigation of this hate incident.

The Davis Police have committed to increasing the nightly patrols of Korematsu Elementary for the coming weeks.

“Due to the direct targeting of Black students, staff and community members, and in recognition of an increased need for prompt streamlined and appropriate responses, DJUSD is developing a hate incident and vandalism protocol that will be used consistently across all sites and departments to ensure we are responding to each event sufficiently and in ways that respect the unique experiences and needs of those who are most affected,” Best continued.

He concluded, “I hope our entire community will join me in continuing to speak up against racism in general and anti-Black racism, in particular, in our schools and in our world.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

