Letter: University Covenant Church Opposes Proposed Housing Rezone

Letter dated December 4, 2023 (received at 12:50 on December 5, 2023)

RE: 2021-2029 Housing Element Update Honorable Mayor and City Council members,

I am writing on behalf of the Board of the University Covenant Church. The contents of this letter were approved unanimously by our Board.

I am a fifty-year resident of Davis, having attended Davis Schools from kindergarten through high school graduation. I also graduated from UC Davis. My wife and I raised our four daughters in Davis. My wife is a third-grade teacher in the Davis School District. I am currently the Community Development Director and the City Engineer for a nearby City. I am writing to express our Board’s concerns with the action proposed in Item 6 on the December 5 Council agenda related to the Housing Element. Our understanding is that this action would limit the use of the remainder 2-acre portion of our property only for high density housing.

This action is inconsistent with the Church’s plans for this site and because of this we are opposed to the proposal from the City. We request that our site be removed from the Council action or that the proposed zoning be placed as an overlay on our remainder 2 acre site .

In 2001, the Planning Commission approved a Final Planned Development for this site. The Findings for Approval included the following statement:

“This final planned development approval applies to the entire 9.7-acre site, which will be built in phases.”

The Conditions of Approval for the Final Planned Development included the following statements: “This Final Planned Development approval applies to the entire 9.7-acre site, which will be built in phases.” and

“For the purposes of this condition, construction of the first phase of the site shall be determined to constitute substantial development for the entire parcel.”

The Planning Commission Staff Report from 2001 included the following statement:

“The project is proposed to have three phases, which will be built over several years. The recommended approvals are asfollows:

Final Planned Development: Entire site, all three phases Conditional Use Permit: Phases I and II

Design Review: Phase I.

This will provide an appropriate level of certainty for future development, while ensuring that adequate levels of public review are provided for future phases.”

The Church has acted in reliance on the City approvals from 2001. We believe that the Planning Commission actions from 2001 constitute a vested right for the entire parcel. We believe that the statement in the Planning Commission staff report represents a commitment from the City to the Church that we have certainty with regard to future development consistent with the current zoning.

In addition to the concerns listed above, we would also note the following concerns that the Church has not fully investigated:

Given the limited type of housing (only high density) and the limited type of conditional uses, this change in zoning could be considered a taking.

We currently have a loan of over $1 million on our property. This change in zoning could affect the status of this loan.

We believe that it is inappropriate to split a single parcel into two different ones.

The staff report notes the following items to which I have provided the following responses from the Church:

The site access concerns could be addressed through a site plan with access on the eastern side of the 2 acre parcel.

Response: This would be a small parcel and a specific corridor for access would further compromise the site. Most high-density residential sites require security fencing and would not allow for a site access corridor through the site.

The site has immediate need for development.

Response: The development of the Church’s site for residential is not consistent with our mission.

The Church does not need the 2 acres that is being proposed for rezone.

Response: The Church is larger than other churches in town and so the comparison to other religious properties in Davis is not valid. Over time, we plan to grow our church attendance and associated uses on our site.

Thank you for your service to our community and your consideration of this request.

Signed: Brent Meyer

Board Member

University Covenant Church